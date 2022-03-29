Dec. 3, 2021, will forever mark the life of Mobile 10-year-old Orion Comiskey.

Orion is a fourth-grade student at Mary B. Austin Elementary and has lived a pretty typical life for a fourth-grader in Alabama. Orion loves his family and little brother, plays recreational soccer, is an aspiring musician and enjoys video games in his spare time.

But this year, and perhaps for several years to come, Orion’s life won’t be typical.

Orion isn’t playing goalie this season on the soccer team. His mom has returned his cello and he’s put learning guitar on hold. Legos can be more frustrating than fun, and Orion’s not able to play video games like he used to, either. He’s still retraining his left hand’s fingers to move and can’t really feel his palm. His left arm is brutally scarred, much of his left bicep gone and his brachial artery has been replaced. And the nerves are slowly growing. This is his healing journey.

Orion is the son of Brittny Roybal and Lee Palacios, and Cosmo and Melissa Comiskey. He’s got a 1-year-old little brother, Cormac. Orion celebrated his 10th birthday this past Monday. His family says he is fortunate enough to have lived to see it.

The stray bullet that pierced two walls and ripped through Orion’s arm just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, now hangs around his neck on a silver chain like a winner’s medal. He calls it “his bullet.”

Orion says he doesn’t really know why he wanted the mangled .223 round made into a necklace. Perhaps it reminds him that he’s stronger than his circumstance. Perhaps he’s prophesying his victory over the injuries that have interrupted his childhood. Perhaps it’s a way of mocking the senseless violence that harmed him.

Shot in his living room

It was a Friday night and Orion was staying up late studying Minecraft tutorial guides on YouTube. He was in the living room of the house his mother was renting on Dobbs Avenue, off of Emogene Street near Sage Park.

Then shooting began to erupt outside.

“I was just watching TV. I heard loud bangs. I stood up and started running to my mom’s room and got shot,” Orion said plainly.

Roybal told Lagniappe their neighbor was the target of the shooting. Both of their neighbors’ cars — a gray pickup and a blacked-out Jeep — were hit extensively with bullets.

Two bullets were shot wildly and struck Roybal’s house. One hit the roof and the other hit Orion’s bedroom wall, passed through an interior wall and struck Orion’s arm while he was en route to his mother’s room in the back of the house.

Roybal said authorities believe the bullet began to tumble after hitting both walls, causing it to tear through Orion’s arm. Cosmo said the wound was like a whole chunk had been cut out of his son’s bicep.

Orion described being shot like being hit by lightning.

Roybal noticed blood beginning to soak through Orion’s shirt. She immediately grabbed the closest clothes, laid Orion down on the floor and began applying pressure. Her boyfriend, Palacios, called 911. She said she kept Orion talking, and at one point he said his vision was going dark.

Roybal texted Cosmo and Melissa to let them know the paramedics were taking them to University Hospital.

“I didn’t believe her,” Cosmo said. “I thought she meant he got shot by a BB gun or something.”

Orion was hospitalized for a total of six days and underwent two major surgeries. During the first procedure, surgeons took a vein from his lower leg to replace the left arm’s brachial artery. The second procedure was to repair damage to two nerve clusters in his arm.

Caught in the crossfire

Roybal immediately moved out of the Dobbs Avenue house after the incident.

Cosmo said the neighbors’ behavior was odd and a man would sit in his truck all day. He said a moving truck was at the neighbors’ house the night after the shooting, and they were moving furniture out, too.

Roybal doesn’t know if their neighbor has cooperated with the Mobile Police Department’s investigation. She isn’t aware if police have received any credible tips or secured any surveillance recording, either. She said she hasn’t heard from investigators since January.

Cosmo said he can’t help but wonder if the investigation would be given more urgency if their son had been killed instead.

Private donors have pledged $15,000 for information leading to an arrest. However, disagreements with the city on how the money will be handled have prevented the reward program from launching.

According to MPD spokeswoman Cpl. Katrina Frazier, the police department requires money to be deposited into an account for an agreed-upon window of one to three months. The money must be accessible so it can be paid immediately. MPD no longer has Crime Stopper, which facilitated rewards in the past.

Melissa said their donors set up a static account according to the same process described by Frazier. However, when they went to make the reward program active, the donors were reportedly informed by MPD’s legal counsel they would have to transfer money to the department’s operating account.

According to Melissa, the donors wanted assurances that reward money would be used appropriately and go to an individual who provided information leading to an arrest or conviction and asked MPD for a contract agreement. She said the donor’s lawyers advised them against signing the agreement MPD produced as it would sign over control of the money without proper assurances.

Overcoming injuries

Despite his injuries, Orion is keeping himself busy. In addition to school every day, he’s attending physical therapy twice a week, soccer practice twice a week, games on Saturday and weekly counseling sessions.

The injuries are not without challenges. Orion said he can’t use a normal backpack and has to use a messenger bag. Buttons and zippers are challenging, too, and his arm and wrist throb whenever he gets active.

But Orion said counseling is giving him tools to deal with frustration and anger about his limitations. He said has learned how to take deep breaths and ask for help.

Orion said he knows his classmates are aware of what has happened to him. If someone asks him about his scars he’ll tell them plainly, “I got shot.”

Roybal said the entire school community has been very supportive and has held special events to raise support. An online GoFundMe campaign has collected nearly $27,000 to help cover medical expenses and other costs.

“I think he’s going to get back to 100 percent eventually but it’s a long process,” Cosmo said.

Upcoming medical consultations will determine if Orion will need muscle taken from his leg to supplement the muscle in his arm.

The public collateral

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has made addressing violent crimes, especially those involving young adults, one of his top priorities. He said the threat it causes to public safety is his greatest concern.

Prine stepped into the position in October 2021, walking into Mobile’s deadliest year on record and immediately having to address gang-involved violence at a shooting inside Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

Shootings seemed to have only become more public and brazen.

On Friday, March 18, two young men were murdered in their vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road around 1:30 p.m. An unaffiliated high-profile vehicle pursuit and shootout with police occurred on Government Street and near other heavily trafficked roads around 2 p.m. Two bystanders were injured by glass shards during the incident.

The bloody weekend continued with gunfire at the tail end of the March 19 Yo Gotti concert at The Grounds. According to local reporting, a stray bullet struck a young woman in attendance in the back of her shoulder. The weekend ended with a shooting breaking out at a largely attended March 21 vigil for the young men murdered days before. Authorities say 70 rounds were exchanged between parties. Police reportedly shot as well. They said the fact no one was injured was a miracle.

The mid-March weekend expanded the examples of bystanders being caught in crossfire over the past year.

Two bystanders were shot at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore on March 10, following an altercation between two patrons. Grace Carter, 65, was killed in Prichard Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Dec. 28, after a stray bullet entered the church’s front door and struck her. The next day, A 9-year-old and 6-year-old were shot at their home on Clark Street.

Prine has made it clear that while these assaults are being perpetrated between known parties, his department’s greatest concern is that these events are taking place in public spaces and putting others in danger.

Prine joined the rest of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration during a press conference last Monday to issue a “plea for help” from the local justice system, which Stimpson said was “broken” and prioritized criminals’ rights to bond over the public’s right to safety.

During Stimpson’s March 21 press conference, the mayor attempted to console public fears, saying shootings were not following a trend of targeting the public randomly.

“The ordinary citizen that’s driving up and down the streets, walking in and out of the grocery store — there is nothing really to worry about,” Stimpson said.

But at least two incidents in the last year can be linked to a random act of violence.

Ambushed at Mardi Gras

“I was shot during Mardis Gras,” said Stacey Puckett, who has been a Midtown resident for four years and works in medical sales in Mobile and Baldwin counties. She said she was injured in a random attack following the Lundi Gras parades on Feb. 28.

Puckett was driving home from across the bay on Feb. 28 when she realized the Bankhead Tunnel was closed due to parades. She took a detour around downtown and ended up at the intersection of Broad Street and Springhill Avenue where she encountered a large crowd gathered at the Shell gas station on the corner. That’s when she says her silver sedan was targeted by gunfire.

“My car got bullets sprayed into it at the red light,” Puckett said. “I thought it was fireworks but quickly realized it was gunshots.”

The barrage of bullets came from the west side of Broad Street and hit Puckett’s passenger side, shattering both windows and hitting both side doors. One bullet went through Puckett’s right arm near the bicep and grazed her ribs, barely missing bones and her brachial artery.

Puckett said her whole body went numb and she thought she had been struck in the neck because of the large amount of blood covering her scrubs.

“I thought I was dying,” Puckett said. “Bullets were still being fired and I was sitting there thinking this was how I was about to die — alone and being shot by a gun.”

Puckett fled the scene and managed to drive 10 blocks down St. Louis Street. She said she called 911 at least 15 times before she could get an operator. She was able to flag down an unmarked police cruiser at the intersection of Claiborne Street and the officer radioed for immediate assistance.

Puckett said firefighters, EMTs and first responders all told her it was a miracle she hadn’t been critically injured because of the number of times her car was hit. Her car has 10 bullet holes in the passenger side. Investigators later told her they recovered 40 bullet casings from the scene.

With the number of people in the area, Puckett said she’s shocked no one else was hit by stray bullets. She believes she was randomly targeted and the shooters were aiming at her.

“If it was just crossfire, how was I the only one shot?” Puckett said.

Investigators have told Puckett they believe the perpetrators were a group of teenagers. However, she said there doesn’t appear to be any progress on her case.

Puckett is right-handed, which has made her injury and recovery inconvenient. She said it still hurts to perform daily activities. She said her doctors have given her hope there won’t be permanent damage. The bullet holes are finally beginning to close, she said, but the psychological effects may take longer to heal.

Puckett said not even three weeks later she was a witness to another shooting.

While traveling through Mobile for work on Friday, March 18, Puckett encountered the high-profile police pursuit on Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway. She said she witnessed officers jump out of their vehicles and exchange gunfire with 44-year-old Kimmie Weaver. The suspect was killed at the conclusion of the pursuit with a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy is attempting to determine if the wound was self-inflicted.

“I was terrified,” Puckett said. “I could not breathe. I thought I was going to get shot again, and I’m terrified about getting into another shooting. I feel fearful in my own city.”

Having witnessed a shooting in broad daylight and being victimized during a nighttime shooting has Puckett questioning her safety and she’s now taking longer routes to and from work to avoid certain streets. She believes she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I don’t feel safe in Mobile anymore. I’m constantly hearing gunshots. We’re all so conditioned to it. It doesn’t really become real until you’re a victim. I’m fearful for my life,” Puckett said. “No one is safe — and I hate to say that. I know the police department is trying, but it’s like the criminals have no fear of consequences.”

Targeted while out for ice cream

The Turner family believes they were victims of a random act of violence. Emily Turner, 29, told Lagniappe that last September, she, her husband, Shayne, 36, and their 9-year-old and 5-year-old daughters were returning home from a Saturday night ice cream outing when they were targeted by assailants with ski masks on.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021, at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road near the Turners’ neighborhood — six months to the day prior to the recent shooting at the same intersection that claimed the lives of a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old on March 18.

Shayne was driving the family’s 2008 black Honda Accord that night and had just turned east on Cottage Hill when a vehicle behind them changed lanes and began passing them. Emily said she remembers seeing two young-looking men with lime green ski masks hanging out of the passenger side of a blue sedan with handguns. She said the men shot at their car the entire time as they passed the Turners’ vehicle and even fired backward once they had passed.

Bullets struck the Turners’ car from the trunk to the windshield. Shayne was shot two times during the incident, once in the knee and once in the side. Two other bullets struck the back doors where their daughters were sitting, but no one else in the vehicle was harmed.

Shayne was hospitalized for two months and lost his spleen and a kidney. He lost approximately four liters of blood, and the bullet struck his spine and temporarily paralyzed him. He’s since been able to rehabilitate and graduate to using a cane. The bullet is still in his back and he may need a cane for the rest of his life. As a Type 1 diabetic, Shayne’s loss of a kidney could severely complicate his health later in life.

Emily believes based on the information she has obtained, her family was the victim of a gang initiation. She said she knows young adults are often chosen to perpetuate these kinds of attacks because they are given more leniency. However, she said MPD has continued to suggest their situation involved road rage or mistaken identity.

“You don’t have road rage out of the passenger side with a ski mask on,” Turner said. “There’s been so many stories of people getting shot and no follow-up. I have to believe those are random if there is no follow-up.”

Emily believes gang issues are being underplayed in the city. She said she was even asked by MPD to not mention gangs to the news media after their attack.

Working for a staffing agency, Emily said she is constantly engaging with temporary workers from disadvantaged communities and has a soft spot for them. She said she’s heard the personal stories of the struggles they face and even the gang activity they either witnessed or participated in.

“I know there are gangs. I knew that before we got shot,” Emily said. “[The city] doesn’t want everyone to think Mobile has it, but it’s out here in West Mobile. [People] need to know to be aware and ready.”

But being ready may not be enough.

The Turners are gun owners and were even concealed carrying when they were attacked. However, the way their car was ambushed there was no time to react or defend themselves.

Emily said her family has stopped receiving updates on their case and believes it has fallen through the cracks. She said if she stopped talking about it, people would probably forget about it.

One issue in her case was that it occurred on a Saturday and an investigator wasn’t assigned until the following Monday morning. The investigator reportedly didn’t begin requesting surveillance footage from local homes and businesses until Tuesday. Emily said this falls well outside the window for most home security systems to begin writing over their memory storage.

Emily said only one nearby window glass business had footage that captured what is believed to be the perpetrators’ vehicle. However, it doesn’t provide any concrete evidence.

“They have nothing to go on. There was no solving this case from the beginning,” Emily said.

Emily said she understands all the complicated facets of maintaining public safety. She doubts she could point to one specific problem to blame for what happened to her family.

She speculated that COVID had a large part to play with its social impacts on low-income communities and the limitations the pandemic created for law enforcement and the justice system.

Emily said she wants closure, and that would look like identifying whoever attacked them. She’s also tired of hearing “recycled” news cycles claiming to retell how random acts of violence are not a concern.

“Yes, they are,” Emily said. “We need transparency. Stop BS-ing the public. We have a problem in this town. Everyone needs to know.”

Emily said her family is still shaken from the event. She now is constantly considering her surroundings and will even leave ample space between her and cars in front of her at traffic lights in case she needs to escape. She keeps her music quiet in the car so she can hear what’s happening around her.

“My kids are scared to death all the time,” Emily said. Recently, her youngest daughter heard rain on the roof of their car and told her she thought they were gunshots.

Prine was more candid than usual about gang activity during the March 21 press conference, giving credence to its involvement in local violent crime, but also explaining Mobile’s gangs are not organized crime enterprises. Instead, he said these are neighborhood groups or “sects.”

In previous interviews, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste declined to provide detailed information about known gangs in the city and where they are based. He said doing so would legitimize them.

Lagniappe asked MPD if it had intelligence of gang initiation violence. A reporter also requested updates on the cases referenced in this story. Additional information was not provided by press time.

Lagniappe attempted to reach out to other victims of crossfire and random violence but those victims did not respond. If you were a victim and would like to share your story, please email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com.