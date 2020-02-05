Until Monday morning, Orange Beach businessman Sanford McLain hadn’t heard of a proposed constitutional amendment slated to be introduced at the upcoming session of the Alabama Legislature that would potentially impact his business. Sponsored by State Rep. Matt Simpson, the local bill seeks to fund the creation of a mental health court in Baldwin County by levying a new tax on CBD, hemp and vaping products.

McLain owns CBD Pharma in Gulf Shores as well as OB Vapors and The Undertow bar in Orange Beach. The vape shop is inside the bar and it sells CBD products as well.

“I don’t know how they come about deciding who to attack in that way … and I use that word because that’s exactly what they are doing,” McLain said.

Specifically, the bill would place a 10 percent tax on “any alternative nicotine products and electronic, nicotine-delivery systems” as well as a 10 percent tax “on the final retail sale of industrial hemp and products that contain industrial hemp or a derivative of industrial hemp, including, but not limited to, cannabidiol.”

Simpson told Lagniappe last month he characterized it as a “sin tax,” and expected it to raise about $600,000 per year for the court. Voters would have to approve the new taxes, but McLain was shocked a bit by the numbers.

“We’ll have to [pay] 20 percent in taxes, 10 percent plus our regular sales tax?” McLain asked. “Wow, that’s crazy. Why these two products that I happen to be in business with?”

Just east on Canal Road from The Undertow, Paul Konecny runs the Orange Beach location of Your CBD Store. He says his products are not a health hazard like cigarettes and alcohol, two products frequently subject to “sin taxes.”

“My stance is that I adamantly oppose any additional tax on CBD products,” Konecny said. “It just doesn’t make sense. They are fully legal and deemed safe by just about every academic study and governing body imaginable. This tax will make it harder for us to do business and will deter the populous from purchasing these products.”

He said taxing just the vape products makes more sense to him.

“Now, as far as vapes, I adamantly support a tax on these products, even CBD vape products and CBD smokables, which we do not offer,” Konecny said. “Vaping, in general, has proven to be less than safe and seems to continuously be proven to hurt your body or cause death, in some cases.”

Meanwhile, as of Feb. 4, the proposal appeared to have bipartisan support. Amber Smith, vice chair of the Baldwin County Democrats, issued a statement that Simpson “should be commended for his focus on this issue.”

“The Baldwin County Democratic Party strongly supports the implementation of a mental health court in Baldwin County,” she wrote. “Mental healthcare and treatment are seriously underfunded and neglected by the state of Alabama. In particular, our prison population is in crisis and the recent order by a federal judge to improve mental health conditions and access in the corrections system is of critical importance.

“While we would prefer to see the tax on cannabidiol and industrial hemp products lowered or removed from this bill, we understand that this legislation needs to be funded and is a strong step in the right direction … We know poor mental health to be a serious problem in our state and we stand ready to work with our delegation to bring this solution to Baldwin County.”

Konecny says he understands the need for the mental health court and how it could be a benefit to the county, but doesn’t understand why CBD products should be used to fund it.

“I am all for mental health programs, but it doesn’t make sense to fund that program through taxing products that are deemed safe and have zero to do with mental instability or disease,” Konecny said.

Simpson said the new court would be a diversionary program similar to programs in the county with drug and veterans courts.

“That’s creating several problems, namely that the jail is having to become a de facto mental health service provider and puts those people with mental illnesses and the other inmates at potential safety and health risks,” Simpson said.