The Cedar Point Fishing Pier will reopen to the public on Monday for the first time under the ownership of the Mobile County Commission.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on April 11, Mobile County Commission spokeswoman Sharee Broussard told Lagniappe Saturday. District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt told reporters during a April 7 work conference there will be no fee to fish the pier when it opens and the pier’s traditional no-license policy will still be in place. The pier has been closed since Dec. 1, 2021, for renovations.

The pier is a one-stop-shop where anglers can pick up bait, tackle, drinks, snacks, and rods to rent or buy.

The commission purchased Cedar Point from the McRae family for $2.25 million in November through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. It had been operated by the family for 35 years and became a popular destination near Dauphin Island for tourists and locals.

Dueitt said the pier will have no fee for the first season of operation. After that, he hopes to implement a small fee of about $3.50 to fish the pier in order to cover operational costs. Patrons were charged $7 under the previous owners.

In February, Mobile approved $34,100 in lease agreements for trailer office and toilet facilities to serve the pier. Plans initially set the pier to reopen in March, but renovation work took longer than anticipated.

The pier is one of two major acquisitions in Coden. The commission has also purchased Bayfront Park for $4 million and just closed it last week for renovation work and construction, which will include a pocket beach.