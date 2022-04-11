Local anglers were geared up and ready to get their hooks wet at the reopening of Cedar Point Fishing Pier.

Even before Mobile County Commissioners could cut the ribbon on Monday afternoon at site, locals had their rods, coolers, chairs and tackle boxes in hand and were ready to use them.

The commission purchased the famous pier at the Dauphin Island Bridge in November from the McRae family through $2.25 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. It closed for renovation work on Dec. 1. The McRae family operated the pier for 35 years.

Christopher Goodwin of Semmes told Lagniappe he’s been fishing the pier since he was 2 years old. The pier has been his get-away when he’s not working.

“This is everything to me,” Goodwin said.

Vernon “Vito” Beckham of Mobile said he’s been patronizing the pier for 20 years. He’s a full-time fisherman and will come to Cedar Point to fish overnight.

“This is my second home,” Beckham said. “You can come with your family, friends, your wife — it’s everything. We come here every night.”

There will be no fee to fish on the pier through the rest of the year and the pier’s traditional no-license policy will still be in place.

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said the pier acquisition falls in line with the county’s larger mission to expand public access to Alabama’s Gulf Coast natural resources. Mobile County is currently pushing a multi-year $40 million parks improvement initiative that includes $35 million for increased public access to water.

Ultimately, he said pursuing these projects boils down to wanting to improve the quality of life for residents.

“If you work in Mobile County, I feel like you should want to live here and not in Baldwin,” Dueitt said.

Mobile County has spent about $50,000 in local funds preparing the pier to reopen.

Dueitt told Lagniappe works crews have demolished the old bait store and bathroom facilities. Temporary office space and bathroom units have been leased to serve the facility until permanent, storm-resistant structures can be built. The pier has been completely rewired and new lights have been installed. Some parking lot improvements have been made as well.

More concrete plans will be available once a master plan is commissioned, Dueitt said. Short-term goals include getting vending machines and an ice machine on site.

Dueitt said the commission did not want to compete with local businesses and they made the decision not to include a bait store and equipment rental. No alcohol will be permitted on the pier, either. Fishing on the pier cost $7 under the previous owners. Dueitt said he hopes to implement a $3.50 fee after this first year to cover some of the operational costs.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies will be patrolling the facility on Fridays and Saturdays when the pier experiences its heaviest traffic.

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the pier acquisition was just one piece in a broader initiative to bolster Mobile’s corridor between the port and Dauphin Island Parkway and provide “critical access” to Alabama’s waterways.

He noted other GOMESA projects include $3.5 million for the county’s Blueway project and $4 million for Salt Aire land acquisition. The commission closed Bayfront Park in Coden on March 31 to begin a $4 million revitalization project which includes a pocket beach. Money for that project came through Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) funds. Blankenship serves as Alabama’s trustee on the NRDA board.

“In the whole suite of projects through this corridor, we have really had the opportunity to transform the way it looks and operates.”

Blankenship noted he grew up on Dauphin Island and being able to preserve the pier means a lot to him personally.

“When the opportunity came up to partner with Mobile County with our GOMESA funds, to me, it was a no-brainer,” Blankenship said. “The governor was extremely supportive. She has used GOMESA funds to improve public access on the coast. When you see a county that is this committed, it’s easy to do good things.”

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier noted the Gulf Coast is marking the 12th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

“As bad as that was, we’re starting to see some of the good things that are coming out of that disaster,” Collier said. “You’ll see more of that to come.”

The McRae family was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting. Jay, Butch and Steve McRae told Lagniappe that under the county’s ownership they hope their legacy extends into the future.

Jay said when his father, Roland, acquired a land lease for the pier around 1987, there was nothing but roadway.

“He build it from scratch,” Jay said. “With hurricanes, we’ve had to rebuild it a number of times. It’s been a lifetime effort with the family keeping it maintained and letting people come out to have a place to fish.”

Roland was a key individual in getting laws passed that allow piers to offer no-license fishing for Alabama residents. according to Jay. He said low-cost family outings were an important value in their business.

Jay hopes the pier’s traditions will continue under the new ownership. Butch said they’ve seen multiple generations of patrons catch their first fish at the site and return year after year.

Jay said the old bait shop had a “Wall of Fame” where kids could post their pictures with their first catch.

“They’d be 5 or 6-years-old and would catch their first flounder, so we’d always put it up there,” Jay said. “Your father brought you, your grandfather brought him — that’s what we were big on, continuing traditions.”

Alabama Department of Conservation Director Scott Bannon was present at the event and said the acquisition of the pier for public access was a “huge win.” He said the pier will continue to serve not only locals but tourists to the area for years to come.

“When it went up for sale, we talked to lots of different people about who could make this work. I’ve been here 25 years, this pier has been here my entire career,” Bannon said. “This is the place where people who don’t have access to the water, have access to the water.”

Standard daily bag and fishing limits apply to anglers on the pier. Bannon said piers on the inside waters of Alabama’s coast can purchase licenses to allow residents to fish license-free. Cedar Point Fishing Pier is the only pier to acquire the permissions.

Fishing is not allowed from the parking area or shorelines. Fishing rods are limited to two per adult and one per child to ensure that everyone has space and opportunity to enjoy the fishing experience. Cast nets, crab baskets and audio speakers are prohibited.