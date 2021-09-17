Bill Sisson, president and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce since June 2013, has announced his resignation effective Oct. 15.

In an email to colleagues today, Sisson said he and his wife are moving to the East Coast to be closer to family “and for me to pursue consulting opportunities.”

“Without question, the Chamber in on the cusp of even more amazing things,” he wrote. “One of the true highlights of my life has been working over 13 years with the Chamber team to continue to advance this five-star chamber of commerce. I remain committed to this organization that I love, and pledge to work through the transition over the coming weeks.”

Previously the director of the Mobile Airport Authority, Sisson’s tenure at the Chamber saw such economic developments as the Airbus Final Assembly Line, the Walmart and Amazon distribution centers, and APM terminals, among others. Spokespersons for the Chamber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lagniappe will have more information on this story when it is available.