LUCAS TAYLOR OF ST. PAUL’S
Photo | Courtesy of Lucas Taylor
To the victor belongs the spoils, and St. Paul’s offensive lineman Lucas Taylor took time to soak in his team’s 29-21 victory over Pleasant Grove in last week’s AHSAA Class 5A state championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Taylor, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior who is committed to sign with LSU next year, grabbed the “Blue Map” state championship trophy and posed for a photo in the Saints’ locker room after the win, which capped a 15-0 perfect record for St. Paul’s. The Saints trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but scored 19 unanswered points the rest of the way for the state crown.
