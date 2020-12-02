The St. Paul’s Saints, for sure, have a roster filled with talented players, and theirs is a program that knows how to win. They have proven this with four state titles, including three in a four-year span (2014, 2015, 2017).

There are any number of reasons one could give for why the Saints have an unblemished record (14-0) and find themselves one win away from yet another state crown. Head coach Steve Mask can define that reason in one word, though he may repeat it several times.

“Character, character, character,” he said. “There’s no question about it. Every time that we’ve been faced with a tough situation this year we’ve come through. You look back at our schedule of the first 14 games, we were behind on national television against Spanish Fort and figured out a way to win in the fourth quarter. Then against our biggest rival [UMS-Wright], we were behind by 11 in the second half and we found a way to win that one. The other night we were tied with a chance to lose that game [against Faith Academy in the state semifinals] and we figured out a way to win that one. You don’t do those type of things and win games without great character.”

The 21-20 overtime victory over Faith Academy puts St. Paul’s in the Class 5A state championship game against Pleasant Grove (11-2) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“It means a lot to our kids, and I am very happy for them,” Mask said of the program’s return to the title game. “I think they have earned the right to go back. With the strangeness of 2020, I think it’s only fitting that this team, which has worked as hard as they have and been committed to do the right things, for them to have the chance to go play for it. And personally, just to see the look in their eyes and see how excited they are to be there.”

Faith Academy stood in the Saints’ way and had a chance to win the semifinal matchup, but in overtime, the Rams missed their extra-point attempt and Grayson Myles was good on his kick after Javonte Graves-Billups’ touchdown run in the extra period.

“We had some good fortune,” Mask said. “They didn’t make a play and we made a play. I think that has a lot to do with it. You’ve got to make a play to win those types of games.”

Graves-Billups has been a sparkplug for the Saints all season, but especially of late. He scored all three of the Saints’ touchdowns against Faith Academy, rushing for 107 yards on a sloppy field. He also caught a pass for one of the touchdowns.

“I think he’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever seen,” Mask said. “He doesn’t care if he plays running back, he doesn’t care if he plays receiver, he doesn’t care if he plays cornerback, he doesn’t care; and what I mean is he cares, he wants to win, but he’s so unselfish and such a team guy — being a team guy is the most special thing he does — so whatever he gets after that is gravy. He’ll play wherever you want him and do whatever you need him to do.”