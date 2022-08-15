A Baldwin County District judge has dismissed a public intoxication charge against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds.

District Judge Michelle Thomason, on Monday, granted the request of Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Courtney E. Wilcox, who asked the court to nolle prosse the case.

“I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and the judicial economy,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Reynolds was initially arrested when Alabama State Troopers stopped the boat he was a passenger in near Orange Beach on July 2. An arrest warrant claimed Reynolds continued to interrupt a trooper while he was conducting a field sobriety test on the operator of the vessel.