Mobile County District Court Judge Zack Moore ruled Thursday the theft-related charges against former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board manager Nia Bradley and her husband Anthony Bradley could move forward, following a preliminary hearing.

However, Moore did amend the conditions of the Bradleys’ bond, stating the couple could replace the ankle monitors they had been confined to with a cell phone-powered facial recognition monitoring system that would be less cumbersome and costly. The two would remain under house arrest, he ruled.

“The Bradleys aren’t a flight risk,” Jason Darley, an attorney for Nia Bradley, said. “They’re not going anywhere.”

Clay Rossi, an assistant district attorney for the white collar division, objected to the bond amendment, saying after the hearing that he believes the judge got it right the first time.

Nia Bradley is charged with aggravated theft of more than $200,000 related to charges for personal items and construction supplies made on a PWWSB-issued credit card. Anthony Bradley has been charged with receiving stolen goods, related to more than $11,000 worth of household items purchased with the same credit card and found during a search of the Bradley’s home by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Mike Morgan, a chief investigator with Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office, told the court Nia Bradley spent more than $200,000 in fraudulent charges on high-end items from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and construction materials, like white siding, windows and other items. Morgan said she would also take steps to hide the spending on personal items from board members, including abbreviating the names of goods on requisition forms, or intimidating PWWSB financial officer Teresa Lewis from presenting certain charges from the board.

Following the hearing, Darley told a group of reporters that particular accusation was not true.

“Nothing was concealed,” he said. “It was all out in the open. We believe they were authorized.”

Darley maintains the board knew about those personal charges and allowed them as a sort of bonus system. The attorney went so far as to tell reporters there was a paper trail to prove it.

On cross examination by Darley, Morgan admitted that as many as 10 PWWSB employees had credit cards assigned to them. Two of the cards in question were unassigned. One was considered a “ghost” card and the other was simply issued to the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.

Morgan also admitted that other employees besides Nia Bradley had access to the credit card with her name on it.

“There’s a lot more under investigation,” Darley said after the hearing. “Our position is the credit cards were used by a number of people.”

When asked by Rossi, Morgan told the court that as many as 14 properties in Mobile County were either owned by Nia Bradley, an associate of hers, or a business owned by Bradley and the associate. It is at those 14 properties, Morgan believes, Nia Bradley used the construction materials purchased with the PWWSB credit card issued to her at both Home Depot and Lowes.

Morgan told the court he has previously driven around to at least some of the properties in question and noticed new windows and white siding.

However, Morgan admitted that during the execution of a search warrant on the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board property, the multiple law enforcement agencies involved only looked for evidence in two of the board-owned buildings. Morgan said the board owns at least 26 other properties.

When asked by Darley if some of the purchases on the PWWSB credit card issued to Nia Bradley could be legitimate, Morgan said the vast majority of the roughly $1 million he said she put on the card in total were legitimate purchases made for the board. The $228,000 in question, Morgan said, have been determined to be inappropriate, personal purchases.

The theft charges include a number of household items, including Dyson “air blowers” and vacuums, Morgan said. In addition, Morgan said cupboards in the Bradleys’ private residence were full of Yeti brand tumblers. There were televisions in every room of the house, including an 85-inch Samsung, as well as “stacks” of luxury items, he said.

Morgan described the scene inside the home, as the Bradleys’ “hoarding luxury items.”

Given the state of the home, where boxes of these items were in every room, Morgan said, investigators believe Anthony Bradley had to have known that his and Nia Bradley’s income could not cover the price of the items coming into the house.

However, Gordon Armstrong, an attorney for Anthony Bradley, argued the prosecution only charged his client for theft of about $11,000 and it is likely most homes contain $11,000 worth of items. Armstrong called the prosecution of Anthony Bradley “rushed,” even pointing out in court Morgan signed a complaint in the case that had the wrong timeline on it.

“There is $11,000 worth of goods in most people’s homes,” Armstrong said after the hearing. “What they’re trying to do is hold him accountable for everything, but only charge him for part of it. It’s not fair.”

In an attempt to attack that argument, Rossi asked Morgan if the household items were in common areas. Morgan said they were, including the 85-inch television and the tumblers.