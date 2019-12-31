By Teddy Brown

As cathedral bells tolled noon, two men stood waiting near a truck parked just outside the church gates. They were waiting on their food — a bowl of spaghetti and cup of sweet tea — and it didn’t cost them a dime.

American Lunch is a nonprofit organization that is supported by multiple businesses in Mobile. The program provides hot, quality meals to the food-insecure Mobilians downtown.

“If there is a group of people who don’t have access to a nice lunch, whatever the case may be, we wanted to take lunch to them,” said Cris Eddings, co-owner of Five, Chuck’s Fish and El Papi.

The American Lunch food truck doesn’t look much different than the typical food truck, with its logo emblazoned on the side in big, bold letters. But right below that is, quite literally, the giveaway phrase: “There really is a free lunch.”

Eddings said his restaurants donate a portion of their sales to American Lunch, which sustains the soup-kitchen-on-wheels charity. Their food is purchased at his restaurants and chefs prepare meals specifically for American Lunch. Employees of these restaurants volunteer time to serve the food.

Areas with low access to quality food are targeted to reach the greatest number of people, Eddings said. But they don’t turn down those who could afford otherwise.

“It’s for anybody that wants to eat lunch,” Eddings said.

The truck is in operation three times a week, starting at 11 a.m. Eddings said they try to keep the day the truck is at a particular location consistent.

One of the men waiting for his meal on this day is Robert Glass, a veteran who served for 31 years in the Marine Corps. He thanks the server for the meal and goes back down the sidewalk the way he came — audibly excited.

Sitting on a bench in Cathedral Square, Glass enjoys the lunch he was just given.

“[American Lunch is] good, they feed [people] good,” Glass said. “They’re excellent.”

Glass said he’s had a hard time trying to get back on his feet, but American Lunch has been very helpful to him.

“When they come to feed [people], they’ve got the heart, the ability,” Glass said. “Spread the love, you know? You can’t do no more better. They’re giving it from the heart, right there.”

Eddings said he and his business partner, Charles Morgan, appreciate the awareness that is being brought to food insecurity. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 11.1 percent of American households were classified as “food insecure” in 2018.

Cathedral Place Apartments is one of the locations American Lunch has been visiting consistently every Thursday. According to Janice Butler, leasing agent at Cathedral Place, the program has had a noticeable impact on their residents.

The residents of Cathedral Place are low-income and elderly, as defined by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She said the complex gladly accepted American Lunch’s offer to come by once a week.

“We know a lot of our residents, especially towards the end of the month, don’t have enough money for very much food, certainly not to go out to eat,” Butler said.

Many of the residents at Cathedral Place don’t get out very often because there isn’t a lot for them to get out for, especially if they are very poor and don’t have money to do things, Butler said.

“This is something that our residents look forward to every week,” Butler said. “They’ll call down and ask, ‘Is it here yet?’ and I make an announcement in the building when [American Lunch is] here.”

She said some residents who rarely leave their apartments have started coming down and getting food when the truck arrives.

“There is a difference between your bologna sandwich and some home-cooked — or some restaurant-cooked — food,” Butler said. “… They’ve been just delighted.”

Another location frequently visited by American Lunch is Wings of Life, a faith-based drug recovery program for men, women and married couples. Jerry Parker, a minister in training at Wings of Life, said he has seen American Lunch’s tremendous impact on the program.

Parker said American Lunch comes every Wednesday and brings everything they need to feed each resident and staff member in the building.

“Not only are they coming down … and feeding the people here, but they are also there to just fellowship and encourage people,” Parker said. “They are definitely a positive influence.”

The businesses behind American Lunch host a Thanksgiving Charity Feast offered free of charge and no questions asked, raising money for charities. Parker said Wings of Life residents sometimes volunteer at those events.

Eddings said this year’s Thanksgiving Feast fed 300 people and raised almost $3,000 for Wings of Life.

The idea for American Lunch was created by Chatham Morgan, the son of Charles Morgan. An assignment for a class at the University of Alabama asked Chatham Morgan to create an idea for a charity.

Eddings said this was right on the heels of when food trucks were becoming very popular. Why not have a food truck charity?

The first American Lunch food trucks began running in July 2012, Eddings said. To date, there are six trucks in operation, one each in Destin, Pensacola, Mobile, Athens, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

Since its conception, American Lunch has served over 250,000 lunches, according to Eddings.

“We have been fortunate to be successful for many years by selling food,” Eddings said. “It’s not a big deal for us to give some of it away.”

To Eddings and his businesses, charity work doesn’t mean poorer quality.

“We take such pride in the quality of what we put out there,” Eddings said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s free or we are charging for it, we just want to make sure we take pride in people having an amazing food experience.”

The effort to create an amazing experience isn’t limited to just the needy. Eddings and Charles Morgan understand they are in a position to create a long-lasting effect on their young, impressionable employees.

“While they are employed with us, we hope to impart that in business, it’s not just about the profits you take home,” Eddings said in an email. “If you find yourself successful in business and in a position to assist people in your community, well that’s just something that you should do.”

To encourage employees to volunteer in their communities, Eddings’s businesses write a check for $1,000 to any employee who volunteers for 100 hours in a single year — whether that be with American Lunch, the Thanksgiving Charity Feast or even non-affiliated programs like no-kill animal shelters or Habitat for Humanity.

“If our employees can put their head on the pillow at night feeling like they made a difference in someone’s life — we also view that as our company’s success,” Eddings said.

Bathon Brye works at Five and volunteers with American Lunch. He’s been volunteering with the program for about four months.

He used to work at El Papi, but when he moved over to Five and they announced they would be participating in American Lunch, he said he was more than happy to do it.

“[It has] not really changed my perspective,” Brye said. “It’s just the will to want to help anybody, you know?”