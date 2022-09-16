Leon Scott Chavers, the former head of the Mobile County COVID-19 Response Team, was arrested last night, Thursday, Sept. 15 on charges of attempting to elude, DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

According to an overnight report from the Mobile Police Department, the 54-year-old was driving west on Interstate 10 near Virginia Street, allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that occurred after 10 p.m.

“The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit that ended on Faye Street near Nicholson Road,” the report reads. “The driver was taken into custody without incident.”

It is not clear whether he was involved in the accident he is said to have left.

Before heading the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team from July 2020 to May 2021, Chavers worked as an epidemiologist for Schering-Plough Research Institute in New Jersey and for Johnson & Johnson, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chavers is currently the lead epidemiologist on COVID-19 vaccines for Moderna, a position he took after he ended his role with the health department.

He was released Friday, Sept. 16 from Mobile County Metro Jail before 10 a.m, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.