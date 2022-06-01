Most college sports fans would be shocked to learn that what was illegal in recruiting two years ago is still illegal today.

The name, image and likeness (NIL) debate that has dominated every conversation about college athletics over the last year is as misunderstood as the lyrics to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

Repeatedly, people who are supposed to be knowledgeable about such things insist that paying recruits to sign with a school is now legal.

They are wrong.

So, here’s a quick primer on what the rule actually states and a look at whether the new rule is going to end college athletics as we’ve always known them.

The new NIL legislation allows college athletes to profit off of their popularity. So, an athlete like Alabama softball player Montana Fouts can make a very good living by endorsing a particular glove or by signing autographs at a softball camp, or by going on radio or TV to talk about a clothing company. The amount of compensation she receives can range from millions of dollars all the way down to a coupon for all the chicken wings she can eat at a local establishment.

Last year at Alabama, 25 of 85 scholarship football players had at least one NIL deal. Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy-winner quarterback, is very famously making more than $1 million. Others are making very little from restaurants and other local businesses.

That’s exactly how the rule is supposed to work.

On the other end of the spectrum is what Texas A&M is famously doing, which is not only against the spirit of the rule but also a blatant NCAA violation.

The Aggies have set up a fund that guarantees money to every recruit who agrees to sign with the school’s football team. Coach Jimbo Fisher forcefully said that only one of his 11 early enrollee freshmen had signed an NIL deal. This, he said, was proof NIL deals were not used as an inducement for players signing with the school.

But his argument proved the exact opposite. His data made clear the players were not signing with the Aggies because of actual agreements with various companies that they would endorse.

Instead … well, read the direct quote from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: “We’re not seeing name, image and likeness activity — we’re seeing just straight payments. And I think it’s important that we recenter ourselves on what’s supposed to be happening here and the desire to keep that activity out of recruitment to benefit young people economically but to do so in a healthy way.”

That quote represents game, set and match in the argument between Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Saban was right when he said Texas A&M bought every player in its historical No.1 recruiting class. Even the commissioner of the league agrees.

I suppose Fisher could call another press conference to pitch a fit about somebody calling out Texas A&M for blatantly breaking the rules. But it’s not going to change the facts.

David Cutcliffe, the former head coach at Ole Miss and Duke, recently accepted a job in the SEC office as special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. Cutcliffe compares the title to the one Dwight Schrute held at Dunder Mifflin. That’s a good line.

But it’s no laughing matter when two of the highest-profile football coaches in the league decide to go public with their feud over recruiting practices past and present.

Cutcliffe, who was in Mobile last week for the 28th annual L’Arche Mobile Football Preview event, is concerned about the latest developments in the sport. But he remains upbeat about its long-term health, even if the spat between Saban and Fisher continues to be ugly.

“What you’re seeing is the unintended consequences of the whole NIL deal,” Cutcliffe said. “But we’ll find a way out of it. Some of the best teams I’ve ever coached had blowouts on the team and on the coaching staff. Don’t think that’s not still happening on teams. But you learn from it, and you’re better on the other side.”

Cutcliffe left the topic on an upbeat note as he said he tries to find peace among coaches and a path to a healthy sport.

“I may be 21 points down going into the fourth quarter but I’m not going to quit,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re going to find a way out of this.”

