Story and Photos by Brenda Bolton, Mobile Master Gardener — When we last met I promised fewer words and more photos of the Royal Horticultural Society Flower Show at Chelsea in London. If you missed it, the Jan. 3 Lagniappe carried details about this year’s show dates and the website for booking reservations (read Part I of this story here).

The RHS, like our own Cooperative Extension System and Master Gardener program, is invested in horticultural education, with a modern emphasis on scientific sustainability through gardening. The Chelsea show offers a wealth of knowledge, both theoretical and practical, but at the end of the day it is the show’s beauty that draws the crowds.

SLIDESHOW

First and always, we connect to a garden with our senses. While photographs can’t promise the overwhelming sensory experience of a spring day in London surrounded by gardening as only the British can offer, I hope you can take a momentary break from the January cold and damp we’ve had lately and imagine yourself in Chelsea. Smell the lavender, delight in a woodland scene created just for you in the midst of busy London, feel the cool of a garden fountain as you pass, listen for startled birds taking flight on the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital of Chelsea.

YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS

What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn
When: Monday, Jan. 22, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road, N., Mobile
Topic: Top Alabama Camellias, Forrest Latta

What: Mobile County Master Gardeners 2018 Spring Seminar
When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile
Speakers: Restoring a Historic Garden, Susan Haltom (author of “One Writer’s Garden: Eudora Welty’s Homeplace”) and Ordinary Plants/Extraordinary Stories, Carol Reece.
And more: Door prizes, silent auction, delicious box lunch, beautiful garden setting!
Cost: $35 Non-refundable advance reservations required.
Deadline to register: Feb. 9. Send checks payable to MCMG to 2221 Dogwood Court, N., Mobile 36693. Call 251-209-6425 for credit card purchases.