Story and Photos by Brenda Bolton, Mobile Master Gardener — When we last met I promised fewer words and more photos of the Royal Horticultural Society Flower Show at Chelsea in London. If you missed it, the Jan. 3 Lagniappe carried details about this year’s show dates and the website for booking reservations (read Part I of this story here).

The RHS, like our own Cooperative Extension System and Master Gardener program, is invested in horticultural education, with a modern emphasis on scientific sustainability through gardening. The Chelsea show offers a wealth of knowledge, both theoretical and practical, but at the end of the day it is the show’s beauty that draws the crowds.

SLIDESHOW

Scarlet Red Poppy, a wildflower on the roadways. Chelsea offers every rose a gardener could covet. A Floral Design auditorium hosts designs from around the world. Chelsea offers every rose a gardener could covet. No British garden is complete without its roses. Only the red brick building in the background belies this peaceful woodland scene created for Chelsea guests. Vendor displays, like this Simon Gudgeon sculpture garden, turn the art of the sale into garden art. The Pavillon offers hundreds of displays like this colorful Alstroemeria. A glance at the 2018 sketch of A Yorkshire Garden illustrates the complexity of a Show Garden. Chelsea is known for its innovative floral displays. This Headdress Man joined others lining the perimeter of the 3 acre covered Pavillon housing floral delights. The Scarlet Red Poppy is the floral symbol for Men in the Red Coats. A beautiful mixed border highlighted by bronze iris. “The Garage Garden,” 2016 Artisan Garden President’s Award The Artisan Garden category seeks to develop a theme, and this garden is dedicated to victims of meningitis. The stone wall symbolizes the challenges faced by those struck by meningitis, and the figures reaching through the wall symbolize the struggle to live with the disease and the reward of each breakthrough. A driftwood rabbit is captured in midair. Sculpture gardens punctuate the show with displays of artist creations in bronze, iron, steel, stone, and ... ...even driftwood! The Floral Design auditorium offers the efforts of designers from around the world. English peonies refuse to grow in our climate, so why not take a trip to Chelsea to enjoy them? Beautiful white clematis clings to the RHS Hut on the show grounds Looking like our own beautiful “Flame” native azalea, this bright rhododendron was the focal point of a garden featuring Japanese maples The RBC sponsored Canada Show Garden celebrates water, drawing inspiration from a Mediterranean landscape focusing on a spring running through natural stone pyramids arising amid the bright blooms of wildflowers fed by the spring waters. The RBC-sponsored Canada Show Garden celebrates water, drawing inspiration from a Mediterranean landscape focusing on a spring running through natural stone pyramids arising amid the bright blooms of wildflowers fed by the spring waters.

First and always, we connect to a garden with our senses. While photographs can’t promise the overwhelming sensory experience of a spring day in London surrounded by gardening as only the British can offer, I hope you can take a momentary break from the January cold and damp we’ve had lately and imagine yourself in Chelsea. Smell the lavender, delight in a woodland scene created just for you in the midst of busy London, feel the cool of a garden fountain as you pass, listen for startled birds taking flight on the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital of Chelsea.

YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS

What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn

When: Monday, Jan. 22, noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road, N., Mobile

Topic: Top Alabama Camellias, Forrest Latta

What: Mobile County Master Gardeners 2018 Spring Seminar

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile

Speakers: Restoring a Historic Garden, Susan Haltom (author of “One Writer’s Garden: Eudora Welty’s Homeplace”) and Ordinary Plants/Extraordinary Stories, Carol Reece.

And more: Door prizes, silent auction, delicious box lunch, beautiful garden setting!

Cost: $35 Non-refundable advance reservations required.

Deadline to register: Feb. 9. Send checks payable to MCMG to 2221 Dogwood Court, N., Mobile 36693. Call 251-209-6425 for credit card purchases.