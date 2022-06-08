Photo | Courtesy Alison Sellers-Cook

The realization the season was over didn’t hit members of the University of Mobile softball team as hard at the moment it occurred as it did a day later, when head coach Alison Sellers-Cook and some team members were back in their locker room on campus. There will be time later to recognize what was accomplished ­— a 52-4 overall record, No. 1 overall seeding in the NAIA national tournament, national runner-up finish — and to allow those achievements to define their season.

“This season was my last year of eligibility so going into it I knew that I couldn’t hold anything back and I should just go out with a bang,” senior Kaylee Pullin said. “It quickly turned into a season where I definitely had a family. All these girls made me grow as a person and a leader, on and off the field. I took a lot of lessons from this season. The hardest thing now is I have to watch them from the outside rather than being with them next season.

“Me and Courtney [Ellzey] have been together for four years now and it was just one of those seasons where you just had to give your all, there was nothing else that we could do at the end of the day. We decided to go all out, and that’s just what we did. The last game, the biggest thing is I felt we all played with our hearts. Obviously, we didn’t win, which sucks, but I really think we played more with our heart than we did with our head, and that cost us the ballgame. It cost us a ballgame, but at the end of the day, we left it all out there. We wanted to win with all of our hearts. If we tried too hard we can honestly say we gave it our all.”

It was a record-setting season for the Rams, who lost 3-0 in the national championship game in Columbus, Ga., to Oklahoma City, the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The rams rolled out to 34 straight victories to start the season, won the Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and claimed the No. 1 national ranking the final month of the season and into the national tournament. Three of their four losses — two to Oklahoma City in the World Series and one to SSAC member William Carey — were to teams ranked in the top six in the country.

Truth be told, this was the kind of season Sellers-Cook predicted for her team — three seasons ago.

“I’ve made that comment for a while, so I guess I have to stick with it,” she said. “We had most of those kids [freshmen this season] recruited for three or four years. … I think it’s because we didn’t have that chemistry last year and I knew that none of them [on this year’s team] wanted to go through the year that way. Looking at the team we had in 2020 [shortened by COVID-19 concerns] and then going into 2021 and performing like we did, none of them wanted that to happen in 2022. Taking on that mindset that we were going to do some things differently — this is what did and didn’t work — and I think a lot of that set up this year’s chemistry.”

Sellers-Cook noted the 2020 team had a chance to be a national contender as well as it was ranked No. 8 in the country and “we were about to be ranked No. 2” in an upcoming poll when the season was halted for COVID-19. The 2021 season, in which the Rams finished 28-20, served as an incentive for the 2022 season.

“We learned,” Pullin said. “As a group, we decided we weren’t going to be like last year. We weren’t going to be focused on individual success, we were going to focus on being the right kind of leader and making the right decisions as a group. The freshmen coming in, we wanted to show them, this is what a leader looks like, this is what your seniors should look like, you shouldn’t be scared of making mistakes or anything like that because we’ll support you either way. I think this year every single girl on the field wanted the girl behind them to play, no matter what game it was. If we were struggling we wanted to be taken out and for somebody else to play because we trusted everybody to do a great job.”

Sellers-Cook wasn’t the only one who saw the potential of this year’s team. The players themselves felt it, and like their coach, they recognized the potential they possessed early.

“For me, the first day of practice I knew that this team was going to be the best team that I’ve been a part of these four years,” Ellzey, who played at Satsuma prior to joining the UMobile team, said. “I knew that we were going to make it to the World Series. I just had a lot of faith in this team from the first day of practice. Everyone on our team just loves softball and that’s the biggest thing with our team, we just went out there every day and we played like we were 10 years old at the park, knowing that everyone had each other’s back and that we could count on anyone.”

Kristen Black echoed those statements, saying, “My freshman year, Coach Cook told us, this class was going to be a very special year. I remember her telling us that at practice one day. I thought she was a little crazy. How could she know that that class was going to be that good when they weren’t even here yet? So taking what she recruited and the people we already had here — we have a lot of really, really talented underclassmen — they have a lot of hope next year because they know what it takes to get there and to win.”

As the season and the victories progressed — Mobile wasn’t included in the NAIA preseason Top 25 poll, but eventually jumped in at No. 8, moved to No. 6 and then jumped to No. 1 — so did the team’s confidence. Yet it is more the four losses that stand out, at least at the moment, than the 52 wins.

“We shouldn’t have had four losses,” said Ellzey. “Those four losses were just learning experiences. We were way better than those teams we lost to, if I’m honest.”

Black added, “The thing I’ll take most from this season, it’s kind of ironic since we only had four losses, but how to handle a loss when you do lose. Our losses came at not really great times. Our first loss was to a team that we didn’t think we would lose to. Our next loss wasn’t good and the last two losses came in the last two days of our season. It was not really the time we were expecting it. The games we lost we should have won so it’s hard to take those games and learn from that.”

Yet like her teammates, pitcher Emily Butts said she knew from the beginning this year’s team would accomplish big things.

“It was kind of insane,” she said of the start to the season. “I had been on a team before that had made it to 20-0 and when we got there I said, oh, man, we’re going to beat that. Never did I think we would win 14 more after that. Like everyone else said, I knew we were going to go far in the season; I knew we were going to go to the World Series and play on that stage. But setting that record, it was unreal. And I got to share that with 23 of my best friends.

“We have talent obviously, but just our heart and our bond that we share with each other was the biggest thing. Heart will carry you a lot farther than ability, I think. When you’re out there and you leave everything you have on that field, whether it’s your first game or your last, and just playing with everything you have, that will get you a lot farther than you think it will.”

Sellers-Cook said she realized during the fall season and practices her prediction this year’s team would be special would be accurate.

“Watching them play in the fall, going through our scrimmages and just watching them mesh together, the depth that we had at each position and the way they pushed each and to be truly happy for the person behind them, just watching that camaraderie, it showed,” she said. “I knew there were going to be great things that happened.

“Chemistry, teamwork. This group of seniors, they are a very, very special group. I couldn’t tell you one memorable moment because this whole season has been a ride. But watching them truly care for one another, that’s what it was all about for me.”

The use of the word chemistry to describe the team has been used since the start of the season and even at the end of the season, it continued to be used to define the team. Perhaps it was because that element was missing from the previous season or perhaps it was a recognition, a belief, that if the trait was applied it could be the difference in the team being good or being great.

“They did not want to feel and finish and do what they did last year,” Sellers-Cook said of the drive that pushed this year’s team. “In their minds and the conversations they had with the kids that came in — they [freshmen] hadn’t experienced it — the returners were going to make sure that didn’t happen.

“I don’t want to think about it,” Sellers-Cook added when asked what it will be like next season with this year’s seniors no longer on the roster. “Writing the lineup [last Wednesday], knowing that one of the times, if we played two games, was going to be the last time I get to write that lineup, it wasn’t fun. These kids got the job done, but they have definitely left their mark here and they are going to go do great things. And we’ve got a bunch of young ones coming up and they’ll have to find their way just like this group, who were freshmen at one point.”

This year’s UMobile team has added to the program’s history. The school won the national championship in 2006 and reached the national title game in 2002 and 2008. Members of this year’s team said they hope what was accomplished this year will only raise the bar of expectation for the teams that follow.

“It has definitely continued the tradition that the University of Mobile has had,” she said of the past season. “It dates back to when the program started, I believe in 1990. Just in the five years that I’ve been here, we’ve finished eighth, seventh and now second. … There is great tradition here. We just want to keep that tradition going. We have a good recruiting class coming in and we’ve got a good group of returners. It’s just keeping the mentality that we had this year.”

Ellzey said she hopes the teams that follow, especially next year’s team, will remember what was accomplished this season and how that was achieved. She said she hopes this year’s team is remembered not just for the wins, but for how the team played.

“I want them to remember how much fun softball is,” she said. “I want them to remember that this team is a special group. We’ve been told that since Day 1, just to go out there and play ball and have fun. This is just a special group, by far the best group that I’ve been a part of. The last thing I said to everybody was I just wanted to thank them for showing up every day because everyone showed up every day.”

Pullin offered similar thoughts, noting she will remember this season and her teammates for years to come.

“This year, I’ve never been on this type of team throughout my career, from travel ball to all the way to this,” she said. “This team is something special. If I could literally live with them forever, I would. It’s just one of those things. I don’t want to let go of the type of team that we had this year because there were no cliques, there were no arguments — other than bickering, and you have that with sports and when you are close to people — but I knew at the end of the day if I needed anything, if I needed advice or just somebody to look at my swing, that I could count on every single one of the girls. Overall, I couldn’t ask for a better season and I couldn’t ask for a better team. … I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”