Photo | Tommy Hicks

There may not have been anyone more excited about the start of high school football practice this week than new Chickasaw head coach C.J. Herring. And likely, no one was more tired when they stepped on the field for the first drills on Monday.

Herring’s ascension to leader of the Chieftains’ program was a bit of a surprise, and one that happened at warp speed. In late June, then-head coach Ryan Little announced he was resigning from the position, effective immediately. A couple of weeks later it was announced Little was joining the T.R. Miller staff as an offensive coordinator.

When Little resigned, Chickasaw officials named Herring as the interim head coach. And just a few days ago — only a short time before the team began fall practice — the interim tag was erased. Herring now has the job on a full-time basis.

“Ain’t no doubt it’s a little different [being in charge],” Herring, who was a coordinator at the school the previous two seasons, said. “I didn’t sleep well last night, just worrying about this or that. There’s a lot of stuff that goes through your head when you’re the guy that’s in charge. You have to make sure that we’re set up and that we’re ready to go with all the other coaches. We’ve got some new guys and we’re having to reshuffle some coaches at different positions and make sure that everybody’s on the same page. Other than that, when you get out here it’s just football. … This is the part that you look forward to, being out here on the field. This is the part that makes sense.”

Chickasaw was one of a handful of teams — those that didn’t hold spring practice — that began fall practice on Monday. Other local teams that began practice on Monday included McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Bayside Academy and Faith Academy. All other schools will begin fall practice on Monday, Aug. 1.

The Chieftains are coming off a 6-4 season a year ago in Class 3A, Region 1. They have dropped down to Class 2A, Region 1 for this season and the next, at least. This year will be just the ninth season of football for Chickasaw, which has enjoyed some progress in recent seasons. Last year’s 6-4 record tied for the school’s best-ever overall mark.

Herring is taking on his first head coaching job. He said he’s ready to get things started because the field is where he feels most at home. He’s also happy to be providing some continuity for the team as its new head coach.

“I know all the guys and we already had our goals and expectations set for the season,” Herring said. “So, my job is just to put them in a position to be successful. We’re not changing offenses, we’re not changing defenses. We’re going with what we’ve got, and I’m looking forward to having a great season.

”It wasn’t really too much [of a change]. I have more responsibility on me now, of course. I line up special teams in practice and some of the other stuff, but the football is about the same. You just have to make sure the offense and defense is squared away and that we’re solid on special teams as well. Football-wise, it’s been no different for me. Everything else is a little different in terms of responsibility.”

As a seasoned head coach might suggest, Herring said he is looking for his team to perform well this year and take a shot at some of the goals and expectations he, his staff and the players have established for themselves.

“I think that we’re going to be really competitive,” he said. “I think that we should be able to get into the playoffs and have a good season. That’s what the kids deserve, that’s what we expect and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We do have a little bit of a depth issue; we don’t have the most players in the world. But hopefully, we’re going to stay healthy enough to handle all that.”

The move to Class 2A is viewed as more in line with Chickasaw’s enrollment and Herring said he’s eager to see how his team will perform in Region 1. After the past two seasons in Class 3A, the Chieftains’ highest classification thus far — the first seven seasons were as a Class 1A or 2A team — Herring said he believes the experience at a higher classification should help.

“Last year we were in 3A and in a really, really tough region,” Herring said. “And there’s some really good teams in 2A as well. But if we learned our lessons from being in 3A about physicality and how to play football, I think it will carry over to us being successful this year on the field.”

Chickasaw is set to open the season on Friday, Aug. 19, at home against LeFlore.

McGill-Toolen opened its practice sessions on Monday as well, but had the first day’s work on the field cut a little short when lightning forced the team inside. The Yellow Jackets returned later in the day to the fieldhouse for meetings and some work in the weight room, with plans to return to the field the next day.

Head coach Norman Joseph is beginning his second season in charge of the McGill program and he said that one season of experience here has made a world of difference in getting ready for the upcoming season.

“I feel really good about where we are as a team,” he said. “This time a year ago there was a lot of unknowns, a lot of question marks. Still, going into Year 2, and I think it’s probably going to be that way every year, there are always going to be some question marks. But we’ve got a really solid team, and I’m excited about our guys. What we were able to do this summer to get to this point is really good. I don’t feel like we overworked them, nor do I feel like we underworked them. I think there is a good, happy medium there where we felt good. Breaks came and when we started back their attention was good. And going out on the field [Monday] was a good, positive day, even though it was cut a little short. I’m pleased with this group of players.”

McGill opens its season Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Catholic of Montgomery, one of only two non-region games it will play in the regular season. The other non-region opponent is St. Michael, which it will play at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23.