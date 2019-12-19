Chicken Salad Chick is now officially open in Government Plaza downtown following a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

The franchise owner Misty Hudson Whitehead reached an agreement with the county to open the location back in May, after commissioners approved more than $35,000 in upgrades to the kitchen. Whitehead, who owns all the franchises in Mobile and Baldwin counties, said Thursday that she has wanted to open a location in downtown Mobile for a while.

While a similar agreement had been reached with Chick-fil-a on a trial basis before it was nixed, the new agreement would be more permanent, according to Whitehead.

“It’s not my style,” Whitehead said of the trial period. “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it right.”

The Government Plaza location will have a small, set menu, but will offer special flavors each week. The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays when the building is open. The hours might expand during Mardi Gras, or other special events, Whitehead added.

Diners at the location can access the restaurant through a door to the outside of the bigger building and will not have to go through security checkpoints. A door connecting the restaurant to the building’s atrium will be locked at all times, Commissioner Jerry Carl said.

Founded in Auburn in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown substantially over the past 11 years and currently operates 119 stores as far west as Dallas and as far north as St. Louis. Three of those locations — two in West Mobile and one in Daphne — are reasonably close to Government Plaza. Whitehead said there are plans underway to open a location in Gulf Shores.