The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Mobile has hired a new executive director, who brings to the job decades of experience working in the legal system and with children in the local community.

Phillip Andrew “Andy” Wynne served as the administrator at St. Mary’s Home for 29 years and most recently worked with Mobile County’s juvenile courts.

He will officially take the helm at the CAC on Sept. 4, 2018.

Since opening in 1988, the CAC has worked to serve victims of childhood sexual abuse and their families by providing a safe space for interviews with a trained team of professional counselors in order to assist with criminal prosecution and the healing process for victims.

Some of those agencies include the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office, Mobile Department of Human Resources and Lifelines Counseling Services.

With the selection of Wynne, the CAC Board of Directors has officially replaced founding director Patrick Guyton, who retired in April after being placed on administrative leave after multiple public officials raised concerns about his alleged demeanor in the workplace.

In his new role, Wynne will be responsible for leading, supervising and providing oversight and direction to all operations at the CAC to help sustain its mission of being the leading advocate for children who’ve suffered sexual or severe physical abuse.

Most recently, Wynne worked with the local juvenile court, where he helped coordinate programs designed to help children caught in the criminal justice system. At St. Mary’s, where he spent the bulk of his career, Wynne was responsible for the operation of the residential treatment facility, an emergency shelter and a therapeutic foster care program “for seriously disturbed children,” according to a news release from the CAC Board of Directors.

He also served as a consultant to the National Center for State Courts of Williamsburg, Virginia, from 2016 to 2017.