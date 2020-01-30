Updated: Police have identified the victim as 2-year-old Corey Davis. Police also arrested 29-year-old Dynesha Harris along with 25-year-old Tony Fowler. They have both been charged with Manslaughter in connection to Davis’ death. Fowler is also facing additional charges for possession of marijuana as well as others connected to four outstanding arrest warrants.

Original Story:

Police have confirmed a two-year child has died from injuries he sustained during a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on the I-65 Service Road this morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the hotel around 8:25 a.m., Jan. 30. When they arrived they were unable to locate the victim, who was reported to be a child. A short while later, police were notified that a two-year-old had arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. It’s unclear where the child was shot or how, but police say he later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have indicated they believe Davis found a loaded gun in the hotel room and may have accidentally shot himself.