Lagnia-POD S2, Ep22
• Two children murdered in Mobile this week in two separate incidents. Ciara Jackson, 14,and LeQuinten Morrissette, 11.
• Dale Liesch discusses the proposed low-income housing venture in the old Gayfer’s building.
• More sports drama this week. Tommy Hicks takes us through the weeds (and into the green).
