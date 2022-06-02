Lagnia-POD S2, Ep22

• Two children murdered in Mobile this week in two separate incidents. Ciara Jackson, 14,and LeQuinten Morrissette, 11.

• Dale Liesch discusses the proposed low-income housing venture in the old Gayfer’s building.

• More sports drama this week. Tommy Hicks takes us through the weeds (and into the green).

