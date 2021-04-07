Stewart Cink was born in Huntsville and grew up in Florence. He played quite a few junior golf events in Mobile, where two of his aunts resided during his early days. He would go on to play collegiately at Georgia Tech and later joined the PGA Tour. He is probably best known for his 2009 victory in the British Open, defeating Tom Watson in a memorable playoff.

Cink, 47, has won seven PGA Tour events, including the Safeway Open last September, and he also has two other international victories to his credit. He will be in the field for the Masters this week, his 19th appearance in the major championship. His best finish at Augusta National is a tie for third in 2008. He lives outside Atlanta in East Lake, near where the annual PGA Tour Championship is played each year. Cink was contacted by Lagniappe recently and asked to provide the Top 5 reasons why he loves the Masters. Here is his list:

Pinnacle: It’s the pinnacle of the sport in my opinion. And if you’re there, then you’re part of that pinnacle.

Traditions: The club honors traditions like no other place and the patrons follow suit, no questions asked.

The course: It’s a perfect mix of beauty and treachery. There’s not a single shot where you can relax, but also almost every shot gives you an opportunity for heroics. So tiring!

Crab: This may seem like a strange answer, but they keep a bowl of pure crab claw meat on ice in the players’ locker room. Nice snack!

Roars: The crowd buzz is the best, partly because of the frenzy they are in, but also due to the topography of the property which funnels wind (and sound) through the pine trees efficiently.