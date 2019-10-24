There was talk of capacities and needs and wants as groups three South Baldwin cities contemplate a regional animal shelter for that part of the county. And, the county is considering partnering with animal rescue and welfare organizations.

But what Foley City Administrator Michael Thompson wants to see are numbers.

“I think we all realize that there would be some costs to build a facility and there would be an ongoing annual cost to run the facility,” Thompson said. “Once we have a good estimate for that stuff then I think the cities and the county can determine whether or not they can afford to do the project or not. That’s really what I’m anxious to see. We probably won’t be getting that until November or December based on what we were told.”

Mike Barnard of Shelter Planners of America was hired by the three cities and the county to come to town and gather information, assess needs and dispense advice as well. He met all day long on Oct. 17 at Luna’s Eat and Drink with concerned citizens involved in trap-neuter/spay-return programs in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley. Baldwin County Budget Director Ron Cink also sat in on some of the meetings.

The day before, Barnard and the group toured the Auburn University veterinary clinic and hospital as well as the county’s animal shelter in Summerdale.

“As the county human population continues to grow so will the animal population,” Cink said. “The methods of animal control and shelters have changed considerably over the past several years. Unfortunately, Alabama’s laws have not significantly changed. Any animal problems are nature drives procreation.”

One of those state laws says cities with populations of 5,000 or more must pay a county shelter a pro rata amount, which Thompson says would be about $150,000 from the three cities. The county doesn’t collect it that way, he said, but charges a per animal fee for those coming from cities without a shelter.

“I’d be shocked if you could operate a separate facility for $150,000 a year,” Thompson said. “I just don’t think that’s possible. I think all the cities realize that it would be a more costly approach to do a new facility down here but it may be worth the additional costs. But there’s a limit, too, of what each city could afford and contribute.”

Some relief is on the way from the county, which has approved expansions to its shelter in Summerdale.

“The County Commission budgeted $800,000 this year for a new intake building, an agenda item for an architect was approved Tuesday,” Cink said. “The vision for this building is a better area for cats, a quarantine area for sick animals and an operating room so that spay and neuter can be performed on site, which speeds up the adoption process. Also, a more pleasant greeting area for the public. I don’t know if $800,000 will be enough, but at least it’s a start to get the ball rolling.”