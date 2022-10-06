A Citronelle pastor was booked into the Mobile County Jail on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple rape and sex abuse charges.

Gregory Renee Adams, 64, turned himself in after being indicted on five counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse by force, according to court records.

On two of the charges, victims between the ages of 12 and 16 were involved, according to documents from the Mobile County Circuit Court.

Adams was arrested initially on July 30, 2021 on three counts of 1st degree rape, two counts of 2nd degree rape, three counts of 1st degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse. His bond was set at $50,000 for each Class A Felony, $25,000 for each Class B Felony, and $10,000 for each Class C Felony. Adams was also to have no contact with children under the age of 18, as well as the victims. He bonded out shortly after being arrested.

WKRG reported that in testimonials given in court back in 2021, Adams allegedly told his victims he decided on who goes to heaven or hell and the abuse allegedly took place over decades.

Adams’ attorney Dennis Knizley did not return an immediate request for comment on the matter.

The bail amount for Adams is set at $320,000.