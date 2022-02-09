Pickleball might have a funny name, but it’s a sport that’s catching on with serious speed in Mobile as evidenced by the first four of 18 new courts Mayor Sandy Stimpson will christen in 2022.

City officials celebrated the first of those many courts on Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Stotts Park.

“There are 4.2 million pickleball players around the country,” Stimpson said, while standing near one of the bright blue courts. “This is part of the solution we’ll do for pickleball in Mobile.”

Stimpson announced plans to open 18 more across the city, with a total of four at Crawford-Murphy Park, Four at Hillsdale Park, six at Lavretta Park and four at James Seals Park.

The new courts at Stotts Park represent a $400,000 investment into the park, Stimpson said. The new courts are a smaller part of a larger list of improvements that have already taken place there and include new basketball courts, renovated bathrooms and better accessibility per the Americans with Disabilities Act, Deputy Director of Public Works Shonda Smith said.

True Nicolson, a local pickleball advocate, was key to getting the city on board with building the courts for the sport that is increasing in popularity. Nicolson called pickleball a cross between badminton, ping pong and tennis. While the courts look like tennis courts, they are noticeably shorter. There is a paddle, instead of a racket and the ball that players bat back and forth is most closely akin to a wiffle ball.

“It’s surprisingly easy and all ages can play,” she said. “I’ve been on courts with 12 year olds and 86 year olds. It’s more social than tennis too. There’s a lot of laughing in pickleball.”

Stotts Park has been busy ever since the courts were put in, including more than 40 players on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Nicolson said.

“Pickleball is the best way to get people in your parks,” she said. “If you want the best bang for your buck, you get it here. Pickleball brings every age and race; every economic and education background together on one court. Over the course of time we become our own community.”

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds shied away from taking credit for the courts and laid the praise for them at the feet of his predecessor John Williams. However, he did note the importance of attracting residents to parks in general.

“Our parks serve no public purpose unless they’re being used,” he said. “There are plenty of things here to utilize; come out and do it.”

Williams, the former District 4 councilman, gave Reynolds a very public and funny political lesson when he was invited to speak.

“This is something new politicians have to learn; always take credit,” Williams said. “You’ll take all the blame when something goes wrong.”