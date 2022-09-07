An advocate for those without homes in the Mobile area is calling on the city to help fund what she calls a “day room,” similar to 15 Place in multiple areas. She also contemplated starting an organized campground near where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.

Elizabeth Chiepalich, founder of the Homeless in Mobile Facebook page, asked the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to consider partnering with advocates to place multiple day rooms around the area, including in Tillman’s Corner, Semmes, the corner of Airport Boulevard and Schillinger Road, as well as downtown Mobile.

“They could come in, sit down and have a little privacy,” she previously told a meeting of advocates and business owners at a meeting in Tillman’s Corner. “Volunteers would be there who know about resources.”

Those resources include access to help individuals without homes secure proper state identification, which opens the door to shelters, other resources and even jobs, she said.

“If you don’t have family, friends or resources it’s almost impossible to get an ID,” Chiepalich said. “Once you’ve got an ID, you have access to work and access to a shelter.”

Chiepalich told councilors many of those in homeless encampments around Mobile lack access to resources. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones pushed back on that assertion, mentioning more than 20 groups providing services and more than 800 available beds for the homeless population, many of which go unfilled. He said a big reason for that is the homeless population’s resistance to seeking shelter.

“I’ve spoken with homeless people in my district and about half of them don’t want to go anywhere,” Jones said. “They don’t want to assimilate.”

While Jones added that a gap in long-term mental health care in the area, state and nation is an issue, the short-term problem is a “safety and security issue.”

“We have a right to make sure citizens feel safe in their community,” he said.

Casi Callaway, the city’s chief resilience officer, told reporters after the council meeting that those seeking shelter could use city-owned facilities, such as community centers, which are “open to everyone.”

“The number one thing we have right now are community centers,” Callaway said. “Every service we provide at community centers is open to everyone.”

The city is currently in the process of reviewing the resources and nonprofits providing services to homeless individuals to see where gaps might exist and then work to fill those gaps, she said. There are currently 28 nonprofit groups providing some level of service through the area’s continuum of care, Callaway said. That number doesn’t include church groups and others that fall outside of the continuum.

“We have resources, and federal grants are available for services,” Callaway said. “The city should not be doing what others are doing.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll seemed displeased with assertions made by Jones, but rather than speak about his issues at the council meeting, he asked for another meeting to be held where he could give his opinion in full.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn advocated at Tuesday’s meeting for the city to use a portion of its budget surplus of more than $100 million to address the homeless situation.

“I think we need to have a plan for our surplus,” he said. “If you have situations where you don’t know where the money is going, people get concerned about what’s going to get done.”

To Jones’ point, Penn said beds are available, but he contemplated whether those impacted by homelessness knew where to go to find those beds.

During a meeting of advocates and business owners in Tillman’s Corner, Chiepalich also advocated for what is called a “safe, organized camp” (SOC) to mixed reactions. An SOC would allow homeless individuals a chance to stay in an encampment that is more controlled. Chiepalich said residents would sign a contract that would control drug intake and other criminal issues.

The camps could be split up by gender, Chiepalich said, and the city could provide portable toilets, as well as tanks of water for showers.

An SOC would solve an issue many homeless people deal with in that they would be provided a shelter where they could keep dogs, she said.

“Some people will not go to a shelter because they can’t take a pet,” Chiepalich said.

Some business representatives pushed back at the idea of an SOC. One meeting participant questioned whether providing services, such as a day room or camp, would actually attract homeless folks to the area instead of dealing with the problem. He said it would have a negative impact on businesses in the area.

“A lot of them want to make life better for themselves,” he said. “Some don’t.”

Chiepalich and Kendall Young, of Housing First, both said they disagreed.

“I hear what you’re saying, but it’s not true,” Young said. “What you think is attractive to the homeless is not attractive to them.”

Like Jones, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds spoke to the abundance of services already available to the homeless in Mobile. The councilman for the area around Tillman’s Corner also mentioned his failed attempt at passing a camping ban, which he said would create a sense of urgency among the homeless population to seek further help and to take advantage of resources.

“There are already a lot of services in the city,” Reynolds said. “Those are underutilized in a lot of ways. Having a place where people can go doesn’t work without a push.”

Other business

In other city business from Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a $5 million intergovernmental agreement with Mobile County to provide funds for the Mobile County Sportsplex. Of the $5 million total, $3 million will go toward a proposed aquatics center, while $2 million will fund improvements to the existing soccer complex.

Reynolds was happy to see the partnership between the city and county continue.

“I’m glad to see us move into this partnership with the county,” he said. “Seems like this area is becoming more and more attractive.”

Council Vice President Gina Gregory called the Sportsplex “a great asset” and the deal itself “a great investment.”