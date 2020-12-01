The city of Mobile announced plans today to purchase almost 150 acres of bayside property and make it available for public access, using state and federal funding.

Gov. Kay Ivey, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, members of the City Council and others were on hand at the announcement at the Brookley Aeroplex.

The plans include three chunks of land totaling about 300 acres near the Brookley Aeroplex sold to the city and state by the University of South Alabama Foundation. About a third of the property, or 97 acres will be owned by the city and managed by its Parks and Recreation Department.

The city property was purchased for $16 million and paid for through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funding. GOMESA money comes from a revenue-sharing agreement between oil and gas producing states. It is primarily used for conservation, restoration and hurricane protection. The property will be opened for public access to the bay and made into a park.

Two smaller chunks of the total 300 acres — 25 acres and 21 acres, respectively — will be purchased as wetlands, with no development allowed. This land was purchased for $2 million with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation money reserved through the RESTORE Act. While there will be no development on this property, the site can be opened for nature trails.

“This is a truly transformational purchase that will impact Mobilians for generations to come,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “With this agreement we will secure nearly 150 acres of waterfront property in one of the last undeveloped areas on our shoreline. It will be managed by the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation department for all Mobilians to enjoy. Additionally, the nearly 150 acres being set aside for economic development will ensure Brookley Aeroplex has sufficient property to sustain the growth that will one day make it the world’s 4th largest site for the construction of commercial aircraft.”

The final piece of property — almost 100 acres — will be operated by the Industrial Development Board. It will be the first property owned by the board, a city source said. The property was purchased with $15 million from state economic development funds. The property is attached to Brookley and could serve economic development interests.

The total purchase price will be $42 million with $33 million due upon closing and $9 million payable should an option be exercised by the city on another 50 acres within the next 5 years.

“This is a uniquely situated property, located close to downtown Mobile, the Alabama State Docks and adjacent to the Airbus Final Assembly Lines,” John McMillan, president of the USA Foundation’s Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Development of this property will greatly enhance the economic vitality of the Greater Mobile community and represents a win-win for the entire community, the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama, which the Foundation is chartered to support.”

Lagniappe will have more detailed information about the deal online later today and in tomorrow’s newspaper.