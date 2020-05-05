Free COVID-19 tests are being offered to over 200 employees at Mobile County Metro Jail after officials revealed more than 38 inmates and 30 staff members have tested positive for the disease.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, dozens of Metro employees began lining up outside the facility to receive nasopharyngeal or PCR nasal swab tests that can confirm an active presence of COVID-19. The pop-up location was set up through a collaboration with the city of Mobile and USA Health System.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said assisting the jail with testing is part of its ongoing efforts to address “cluster” outbreaks in multiple “congregant” settings throughout the community — something he has previously said is a driving force behind the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths reported locally.

“We’ve picked up testing at assisting living facilities and nursing homes as well,” he added. “Anywhere that you have people living in close, confined areas, you’re going to find the proliferation of this virus.”

The Mobile County Health Department previously reported that, of the 63 locals who’ve reportedly died from COVID-19, 23 were residents in long-term care facilities and two others were employees of those facilities. About 15 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Mobile County come from those same populations.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported from cases at Metro, but Warden Trey Oliver did confirm a member of the jail’s medical staff is currently hospitalized in intensive care.

The number of cases has increased in the jail despite early efforts public officials made to release certain non-violent inmates who were at risk of developing complications from COVID-19 due to their age or medical conditions.

According to Sheriff Sam Cochran, Metro has been able to release more than 200 low-level inmates through agreements with local courts. However, he also said the facility is still dealing with more than 1,000 inmates, at least in part because state prisons stopped taking new transfers months ago.

That has left Metro and county jails like it “stuck with” inmates who are supposed to be in state prison. Whatever the population, Cochran said corrections officers have to try to isolate and quarantine them as best they can with limited space in the 30-plus-year-old facility.

“We’ve considered [house arrest for some at-risk inmates], and we’ve actually acquired some ankle monitors, but we’ve also removed from the jail most of our minor offenders,” Cochran said. “What we’ve got now is a tremendous amount of murderers, rapists, serial burglars, violent offenders and people who would probably be homeless if we were to release them at this time.”

In all, Cochran said the jail is hoping to test as many of its employees as possible, though he did say the tests aren’t mandatory. Citing concerns with morale and staffing levels that are already low, Cochran told reporters there were a number of reasons he didn’t want to force employees to be tested.

While the efforts to test employees will be continuing over the next few days, Cochran said there is currently no plan to do widespread testing of inmates even though he himself acknowledged that the disease is probably more widespread in the jail than the current number of confirmed cases show.

“I don’t think there’s a need for it. We’re following the recommendations of the health department and their doctors as well as the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” he said. “Because testing was in short supply early on, we’ve never been able to test all of the inmates, only those that are very symptomatic. If we could, I’m sure we’d find something similar to what’s been seen in other areas of the country — that a huge percentage of the inmate population have already had the virus.”

While officials may not think testing inmates is a priority, the inmates themselves seem to disagree. Over the past few weeks, the families of inmates have been raising concerns about the risk of exposure their loved ones are facing inside the jail.

One inmate even interrupted Cochran’s press conference Tuesday.

“What about the inmates?” one man yelled from the window of his cell as others beat on the glass above the testing site on St. Emanuel Street. “Y’all gonna test everybody?”

While widespread inmate testing doesn’t seem to be on the horizon any time soon, Cochran did say that any inmate who shows signs of COVID-19 infection is immediately isolated. Even if they aren’t symptomatic, inmates who were in contact with anyone who tests positive are quarantined in the jail.

While that can prove tricky in a building that’s dealt with overcrowding issues for years, Cochran said the jail is taking other precautions like enhancing screenings of anyone who enters the jail, requiring corrections officers to wear personal protective equipment and sanitizing the facility more frequently.

He also noted that, of the 38 inmates who have tested positive since March, only six inmates in the jail currently have known cases of the virus. The majority have recovered, according to Cochran.

“Since last Thursday, we’ve not had another fever spike or anyone come down with symptoms of the virus. We may have turned the corner, but we’ll continue to take aggressive actions,” Cochran said. “You can’t ever be 100 percent confident, but we’ll certainly feel better after we get the results from these tests. That will enable us to know if we do have some additional spread going on.”