The city of Mobile is partnering with Bishop State Community College in an effort to increase the number of black-owned and minority-owned businesses available to receive city contracts in the future.

Starting later this month, BSCC will offer a three-hour course helping business owners better understand what is needed to apply for and receive public contracts. The two classes of 20 students each, known as Contractors’ College, are being funded through $24,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said at a press conference.

“This will enhance the existing (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) program,” he said. “This will help fill needs for DBEs for architectural engineering and housing development.”

As many as seven participants in the city’s microloan program are enrolled in the classes. The program offers small amounts of funding to small contractors in order to allow them to better prepare to apply for city contracts. With the class, city spokesman Jason Johnson said, the enrolled contractors will be able to turn those loans into grants.

City Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd said the Contractors’ College has been a vision of her office for some time. She stressed that black and minority business owners enroll in the free class in order to get a better understanding of the process it takes to apply for city contracts. Spots for both classes are still available and the lessons are available both in-person and via Zoom, she said.

Those owners interested in applying should do so through the BSCC website. Applicants will be vetted, Stimpson said.

The classes will use existing BSCC faculty and resources, David Felton, BSCC dean of workforce and economic development, said. Participants will receive a certificate at the completion of the six-month course, he said.