The city of Mobile claims a pending notice of bid for repairs to the roof of the Mobile Convention Center is unrelated to a contract awarded for similar work in 2019, a contract to recover the entire 320,000-square-foot roof. Mobile-based general contractor Dortch, Figures & Sons Inc. won the initial contract, bidding some $400,000 less than the next-lowest bidder.

The city claims it issued a certificate of substantial completion to Dortch Figures on the project in late July 2020, “leaving only punch-list items to complete.”

“While those items were being completed, Hurricane Sally caused damage to the northeast corner of the Mobile Convention Center’s roof,” the city reported, requiring an estimated $100,000 in repairs. A source familiar with the project told Lagniappe the damage was a result of Dortch Figures’ work and the company did not have the necessary insurance policy to cover it.

Blaming a lack of oversight by personnel in its Real Estate and Asset Management division, the city acknowledged “Dortch Figures did not acquire builder’s risk insurance prior to beginning work on this project.” But after the damage was evaluated by a third-party consultant, the city determined Dortch Figures was not liable and “the damage that resulted was not caused or exacerbated by Dortch Figure’s previous work repairing the Convention Center’s roof.”

The city said the company obtained the insurance policy after the fact, and while the Convention Center has its own insurance policy for storm damage, “the deductible would have been considerably higher than repairing the roughly $100,000 in estimated damage.”

Dortch Figures owner Rashawn Figures told Lagniappe the damage was caused by wind blowing through a void in the roof and was limited to less than 1 percent of the surface area of the total project.

“The roof has no leaks, I passed an inspection by the manufacturer and I wouldn’t think the city would have anything bad to say about the job,” Figures said. “I think if you read between the lines on my relationship with the city, they hold me to all the standards and I hold them to all the standards.”

Notably, Dortch Figures sued the city in 2018 over alleged discriminatory actions when awarding projects funded by Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). Just two years earlier, Mayor Sandy Stimpson rolled out a new supplier diversity initiative to assist disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) — businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women or Native Americans.

The same year, Dortch Figures sued the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service (MAWSS) on similar grounds, arguing the utility refused to add the company to its list of certified DBEs. Both lawsuits were quickly dismissed and while Figures did not speak about the litigation directly, he did say the competitive environment for DBEs has recently improved.

“We just wanted transparency,” he said. “They’ve addressed everything … The city has done a good job of making sure the DBE program was a priority, and having it a part of the contracts, and having consistency in applying it. I think they’ve done a great job and I think you’ll hear that from all the contractors.”

But Figures has recently attempted to grow his business and he said he’s aware larger or more established companies were unsettled when he, the underdog, won a few substantial projects.

“I know we stirred up waters when we won the security contract for a temporary terminal [at the Mobile Airport Authority in 2019],” he said. “Then we won the Convention Center and beat all the big roofing contractors by a large amount. This is the largest job in the state of Alabama that an African American has performed in roofing and it led to some shakeup, but they can’t complain because of the bid tab.”

Figures said he’s not privy to any internal information from the city and he wins bids just by keeping prices low.

“We’re a growing company and I guess some of our competitors don’t like that we’re competitive,” he said. “But there’s nothing they can do about it because all of these contracts are competitively bid and I’m the low price in the bidding process for the jobs we are winning.

“There is nothing nobody is giving me. I’m not trying to take advantage on the DBE side because I will competitively bid against anybody. We only worry about doing a good job and turning in a job on time.”

Dortch Figures was founded in 1989 and is one of only four or five Black-owned general contractors in the city, Figures said.

The city of Mobile has a requirement “to make every effort” to ensure contracts awarded by the city include 15 percent individual participation by minorities or participation by DBEs owned by minorities. In addition, a recent change to state law allows the city to award a contract to a local business as long as it’s within 5 percent of the lowest in-state bidder. Contracts coming from small businesses or businesses owned by minorities, including veterans, are now allowed by state law to be awarded even if they’re as much as 10 percent higher than the “lowest responsible bid.”

But Figures said DBE programs don’t really give him an advantage.

“We’re not new in the market, but we’re growing and sometimes people don’t like that,” he said. “But our growth has nothing to do with us being a DBE company. When we bid a job, we bid as a prime contractor and that requires us to have the lowest competitive price first. We also can perform our own DBE work because we are a DBE, but we still have to have the lowest price to begin with.”

As of last week, the city reported one or two punch-list items remain on Figures’ Convention Center contract. Once those are completed and a warranty is issued for the work, the city plans to bid out the repair work for the damaged area of the roof. The city also noted it submitted a request to FEMA to be reimbursed for those costs, along with the cost of roof repairs to other city structures damaged during Hurricane Sally.

As of last week, the city had paid Dortch, Figures & Sons Inc. a total of $857,696, with $96,864 remaining on the contract.

“When I lose a bid I’m not mad; it’s something I’ve done,” Figures said. “Either I didn’t want it bad enough, or another person might have seen the job differently than me, or they might have needed the work more than we did. That’s the beauty of the competitive bid system.”