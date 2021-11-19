The city, county and partners gathered Friday to cut the ribbon on a $6 million upgrade to Baltimore Street that is 18 months in the making.

Mobile City Council President C.J. Small, who represents residents along the street near the Brookley Aeroplex, said he remembers when he first moved to Mobile and noticed the rough condition of Baltimore Street.

“I heard boom, boom,” he said. “You couldn’t speed due to the natural speed bumps. I remember asking why hasn’t Clinton Johnson done anything about Baltimore Street? Why hasn’t Jermaine Burrell done anything about it?”

It was only after Small became a council member that he realized the difficulty in doing what he criticized his predecessors for.

“It was about funding because it was more in depth than putting asphalt down,” he said. “Now, I stand here today with Baltimore Street fixed.”

The street needed a complete rebuild, including resurfacing, new sidewalks and all new infrastructure underneath.

The project was paid for through a partnership between the city, county and the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. The city paid $2.3 million in District 3 capital improvement funds, the county paid $1.9 million through pay-as-you-go funding and MAWSS chipped in an additional $1.75 million.

Stimpson said the city hopes the rebuilt street will lead to greater property values for residents in the area.

“We want this fire to spread,” he said. “It can bring revitalization to this area of the city. That’s the hope.”

Small’s frustration before becoming a council member was shared with many residents of the community on and around Baltimore Street. Small said this frustration over years without funding for the street extended to the Rev. Melvin Clark, pastor of Baltimore Street Baptist Church. Even when the money was set aside, Clark had his doubts, Small said.

“He told me he had doubts and I said ‘man, you’re a pastor,” Small joked.

Clark thanked everyone involved and called Small “a man of his word.”

Baltimore Street resident Mary Williams was also invited to speak at the ribbon cutting. Small credited Williams with helping to push the original idea of the CIP.

Unlike Clark, Williams said she didn’t have doubts the project would be completed.

“My pastor taught me never to doubt,” she said, referring to Clark. “My pastor doubted but I didn’t.”

County Commission President Merceria Ludgood called the project an “example” of government entities working together.

“This is just an example of we take a little of this and we take a little of that and put it all together,” she said. “We put county and city money together and got this done.”