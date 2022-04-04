As part of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to address litter in our roadways and waterways, the city has partnered with area non-profit organizations to make a comprehensive Environmental Education Program Guide available to every school in our community.

Last year, the city launched “Litter-Free Mobile” as an organized approach to addressing the litter plaguing our beautiful city streets and waterways. Litter can only be corrected by taking a comprehensive approach that includes education, prevention, collection, and enforcement.

The education component starts with the new program guide. It will help teachers at every grade level and from every kind of school find a program and a partner that will fit their students.

“We all have a responsibility to keep our community clean, and I believe we already have many of the pieces in place that will help ‘Litter-Free Mobile’ become a reality,” Stimpson said in a statement. “There is no shortage of groups already working toward this goal, and it’s the City’s job to connect and support them in those efforts while empowering businesses and residents to do their part as well.”

Strong educational programs can convince more community members to take ownership of the problem and work toward a Litter-Free Mobile. Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway has worked with public, private, and parochial schools across the city to make sure they can easily access the existing programs local nonprofits offer on the importance of our local environment and how our actions impact it.

“Mobile County Public Schools has many students and student organizations that organize and participate in community clean-ups and promote efforts to reduce, re-use and recycle,” MCPSS Director of Communication Rena Philips said. “We also teach our students the importance of our local environmental resources and to be responsible citizens. This guide is a helpful resource for us as we partner with the City of Mobile and other agencies to keep Mobile Litter-Free.”

You can find the full Environmental Education Program Guide here.