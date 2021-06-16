Every full-time city employee who worked at any time during March 2020 and March 2021 and is still employed with the city would be eligible for a $5,000 bonus under a proposal from Mayor Sandy Stimpson to spend a portion of the $58 million the municipality has been promised from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The city has already received half of the federal coronavirus aid money, or about $29 million, and members of Stimpson’s administration told councilors at a finance committee meeting Tuesday morning they wanted the first portion of the money to focus on people. The other $29 million would come to the city by May 2022.

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the federal money can be spent in seven different ways, but the city wants to focus on employees first.

“Of the seven buckets, the city wants to focus on people and services,” he said. “That includes premium pay for essential workers.”

In addition to the one-time incentives for eligible full-time employees, the proposal would give part-time employees, including school resource officers and others, a one-time $2,500 bonus.

“Our employees worked tirelessly to keep the city functioning throughout the pandemic and every one of these bonuses is well-deserved,” Stimpson said in a statement. “In addition to their regular duties, our police officers and firefighters have taken on new public health functions that have been critical throughout the past 15 months. Our sanitation workers risked their own health to provide vital public services. Every one of our departments came together, adapted and pressed forward to serve the citizens of Mobile every day.”

In addition to the bonuses, which will cost $10 million, Stimpson’s office has prioritized projects that could be completed using the federal funding. The office has officially suggested the projects to the council and is looking for input from the body.

One project on the list would allocate $8 million in ARPA funding to help the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership turn the old Gayfer’s building downtown into 93 affordable housing units.

As Lagniappe has previously reported, the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership had initially asked for and been denied competitive, 9 percent tax credits from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority to renovate the building for the affordable housing units.

Instead of using the more competitive tax credits, the partnership was forced to use 4 percent tax credits, which resulted in less money for the development. The city’s $8 million investment would bridge that gap and allow the project to move forward, Senior Director of Community Development James Roberts said.

Other wishlist projects for the city included another $16 million to refurbish affordable housing units at or near the Mobile Housing Board’s R.V. Taylor property. Another $1 million would be put into housing rehabilitation.

Another $13 million could be used to address the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would include rental assistance, utility assistance, down payment assistance for an estimated 400 families, small business assistance, social services assistance and tourism.

The $1.3 million anticipated for tourism, Stimpson told reporters, would help tourism and event groups with marketing.

The mayor’s office has also suggested putting $3 million into broadband infrastructure in underserved areas.

The city will apply for more funding through the state’s ARPA funding for drainage and stormwater management projects. The state received a total of $2.1 billion in funds.

Councilman Joel Daves, chairman of the body’s finance committee, gave councilors about a week to send suggestions or tweaks to the mayor’s office. At that point, Daves said, a second finance committee meeting would be scheduled.

Some councilors didn’t wait a week to give their suggestions. Councilman Fred Richardson said he wanted $1 million to be used to fill in ditches in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood.

“I see this as an opportunity to help neighborhoods,” he said. “This helps people and I’m asking my colleagues to support this.”

The city received the second-highest amount of ARPA funding from the state, behind only Birmingham, which received just more than $141 million. The funds were allocated from the U.S. Treasury Department based upon common factors, such as population, housing stock age and poverty rates, found in Community Development Block Grant applications.

Given this information, Councilman John Williams argued the city could have benefitted from the proposed annexation of about 13,000 residents in an unincorporated area of West Mobile in 2019. Williams said the funding could have easily been doubled if the city’s population had grown closer to Birmingham’s. Williams even took a shot at Richardson, who had requested funding for open ditches in his districts, but helped a block of three councilors vote down the annexation proposal.

“What an amazing opportunity for Mobile, Alabama,” Williams said of the funding. “With an increase in the population of the city, this could have been doubled. With that amount of money, there would not be any open ditches. I can assure you of that.”