Years ago, Greg Cyprian heard the voice of God and was convinced to start a nonprofit organization focused on providing arts education for children in underserved areas of Mobile.

It’s those 3 a.m. conversations with the Almighty the city employee credits for part of his survival of COVID-19, which landed him at Mobile Infirmary for almost three months.

“God had a plan for me,” Cyprian said in an interview with Lagniappe. “The Lord has had a plan for me for a long time.”

Cyprian’s daughter Nicole convinced him to get a COVID-19 test when she heard his nagging cough. Cyprian received a positive diagnosis the next day, he said. The following night, he got out of bed to use the bathroom and felt dizzy. He said he passed out, fell, hit his head on the bathtub and began to bleed. His wife, a retired nurse named Denise, was awakened by the commotion and called an ambulance to rush her husband to the hospital.

“I didn’t wake up for a week,” Cyprian said. “I truly believe that if my wife wasn’t the nurse she was, I don’t think I would’ve survived.”

Cyprian “coded” and almost died, he said, but was resuscitated twice. Everything he went through on the COVID-19 floor of the hospital he had to do alone, without family nearby.

“They didn’t let anybody in there,” he said. “My wife had just retired from Infirmary and they wouldn’t let her in.”

In addition to COVID-19, Cyprian developed blood clots in his legs that doctors discovered while he was in the hospital. Both legs had to be amputated.

“As much as I miss my legs, I know the amputations saved my life,” Cyprian said.

Cyprian, who was in the hospital from early January to the end of March, suffered serious bedsores, one of which left a hole in the flesh of his buttocks. The hole was so deep that bone was visible. The injury has exacerbated the rehabilitation process, Cyprian said. He can’t sit in a wheelchair yet and has to be taken to doctors’ appointments by ambulance.

“If it wasn’t for that I’d be farther along,” he said. “I’m still working. I’m going to get to that wheelchair. I’m not going to let this keep me laying on my back in this bed. I have to do that now, but it won’t be forever.”

Those difficulties recovering from the illness mean the Cyprians can really use the money raised from a GoFundMe set up by a friend. The fundraising page titled “Greg Cyprian Assistance Fund” has accumulated more than $35,000 through 333 donations.

“It has felt good,” Cyprian said of the support. “It has helped tremendously because of the changes I have had to make.”

The money has gone, in part, to add a ramp to the Cyprian home and to buy a generator for an “electric bed” the Cyprians had to purchase.

“I can’t afford to have the power go out on it,” Cyprian said. “I appreciate all of the people that contributed to the GoFundMe. It has literally been a lifesaver.”

While Cyprian has not returned to work in the special events department of the city of Mobile and doesn’t know if he ever will again, he is remembering his conversations with God and is continuing his charity work. Cyprian said his nonprofit organization, called Legacy 166, has started two after-school programs in Africatown and Maysville. The charity also provides free fine arts classes for kids and adults. Planning is underway now for a drama class at Williamson High School, he said. It will start in September or October.

“We’re about to start a Black theater company,” he said. “There are currently none in Mobile.”

The company, in partnership with a local college, will offer acting classes and workshops.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “I’m still working.”

Before working for the city, Cyprian worked for SMG, which manages the Saenger Theatre, Civic Center and Convention Center for the city. He came to Mobile with SMG after years with the company in Philadelphia and Richmond, Va. Cyprian was also the publisher of Steppin’ Out magazine for many years.

“Home for me is New Orleans,” he said. “So, I was closer to home.”

Despite his love for the arts and his various roles within the entertainment industry, Cyprian has an accounting degree and only became the head of security for the Philadelphia theater as a part-time, second job.

“I got a full-time job in security with SMG and I quit accounting,” he said.