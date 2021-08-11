As an employee of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Chamyne Fortune Thompson knows firsthand what it’s like to serve the public. She has now set her sights on increasing that responsibility.

The current facilities supervisor is taking on five other candidates in the race to represent Mobile City Council District 1.

“I’m dedicated to serving the city by working on issues important to District 1 residents,” Thompson said. “I want to improve the quality of life and I feel the quality of life issues have not been addressed.”

District 1 issues

To improve quality of life, the single mother of one son said the city should invest more in community and senior centers as well as programming, both areas she deals with on a regular basis.

“We need to find grants and other funding to supplement tax dollars,” she said.

Another goal for Thompson is to help revitalize St. Stephens Road. One way to accomplish this, she said, is to invest in a small and minority-owned business center to help jump start businesses in the area. Thompson wants the St. Stephens corridor to look similar to other parts of the city with cafes, bakeries and hair salons.

“This would get resources that we could put back into schools,” she said.

Thompson also advocates for making the area around St. Stephens Road an “enterprise zone,” which would allow for special tax abatements for businesses that invest in the area. The area could also use some beautification and landscaping, she said.

“The resources from these businesses would go back into the community,” Thompson said.

In addition, Thompson wants to improve safety by focusing even more on repairing and removing blight from streets in District 1.

“We can use (Community Development Block Grants) or other funds to put back into the community to restore the history and quality of District 1,” she said.

Annexation

A 2019 push by Mayor Sandy Stimpson to add about 13,000 residents of an unincorporated area of Mobile County into the city through a referendum failed on a 4-3 vote in favor by the Mobile City Council. A vote to allow an annexation referendum takes a supermajority of five votes.

Thompson said she supports growth to the “north, south, east and west” as long as it’s in the best interest of residents.

“Growth is very beneficial for any city,” she said. “We want it to be positive, smart growth.”

Capital Improvement Program

Each City Council member already gets $3 million per year in revenue from a one-cent sales tax that generates close to $35 million per year. Of the $21 million total that goes to the individual districts, councilors can use that money for infrastructure based on what residents tell them. While the other $14 million from that fund goes into capital expenses, like police, fire and city vehicles, Thompson said she would advocate for more to go to District 1 projects.

“Three million is good, but if we are able to get more it would be great,” she said. “It would be good to add to it.”

However, Thompson is not just hoping for more taxpayer money, she is also betting on philanthropic funds to help improve the district.

“I would look at public-private partnerships and grants to make sure I could tackle a lot of the issues,” she said.

Some of the capital issues Thompson said she would focus on include drainage, blight in the Chichton and Toulminville areas and the open ditches remaining in Trinity Gardens.

Affordable housing

When it comes to public housing, the movement of people from one area of town to another doesn’t just impact the families involved, but also has a negative impact on area schools, Thompson said. The Mobile Housing Authority’s plan to shutter many of the older complexes in parts of the city where they have traditionally been has impacted school attendance in the area, she said.

“We need affordable housing for families and seniors,” Thompson said. “I would meet with the District 2 councilor to see how we can work together to make that happen.”