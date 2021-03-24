As a news director in Georgia, Nichole Cyprian heard a lot of stories about the impacts of COVID-19 on families in her viewing area. Despite this knowledge, she never expected the coronavirus to impact her family in Mobile.

Then in January, shortly after the new year, Nichole Cyprian’s father, Greg Cyprian, was diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s honestly been tragic for all of us,” Nichole Cyprian said. “I’ve covered a lot of COVID-19 stories, but it never crossed my mind that it could happen to him. It’s just shocking.”

Greg Cyprian, who serves as the assistant manager for the city of Mobile’s Special Events Department, has been at Mobile Infirmary since Jan. 11 and at times was clinging to life, his daughter said in a phone interview with Lagniappe.

“There was about a week where we didn’t know if he’d live or die,” she said. “He had to be resuscitated.”

All of this information had to be told to Nichole Cyprian and her mother, as they weren’t allowed in her father’s room due to COVID-19 protocols. During his roughly two-and-a-half months in the hospital, Greg Cyprian has been put on a ventilator, has had a tracheotomy and has had several surgeries due to comorbidities exacerbated by COVID-19, Nichole Cyprian said.

“He has purpose here,” she said. “I don’t know what that purpose is and my mother doesn’t know what that purpose is … but the Lord knows. I truly believe he has a purpose here. He has some business that is unfinished.”

Although he is recovering from the virus, his daughter said the family is now left dealing with the aftermath of the disease, which includes a mountain of medical bills left from his continuing hospital stay.

“He’s got a very, very long way to go to get to normal,” she said. “He survived it and is on the path to recovery. Now, it’s just dealing with what COVID left behind.”

Hubert Brandon, a friend, set up a GoFundMe for the Cyprian family to help pay for those medical bills. As of Monday, March 22, the fund has received $14,155 of a $100,000 goal.

Nichole Cyprian said she was personally blown away by the generosity of Mobilians.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “I was talking to a friend on the phone and I just started crying. I’m so appreciative. The people in this city have been so helpful.”

Nichole Cyprian wasn’t the only one touched by the outpouring of support to this point. She said her father also felt the love from the community.

“When Dad found out how many people had given on GoFundMe, he cried,” she said. “He didn’t know people cared about him like that.”

To donate to the Cyprian family, visit https://gofund.me/53d94c82.