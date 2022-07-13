The city of Mobile is about to add the state’s first electric garbage truck to its fleet, as it looks for innovative ways to handle services.

The side-loading truck, a Mack model LRN, is powered by two motors, running off four lithium-ion batteries. It produces zero emissions and is quieter than a typical garbage truck, Dana Counts, Mack regional sales manager, said at a press conference.

City officials, including Mayor Sandy Stimpson, on Wednesday morning, invited the press to a demonstration of how the side-loading truck would operate. Like the other 26 side-loading models in the city’s fleet, the driver of the electric one will use a joystick to pick up a trash cart with an automated arm and dump it into the back of the truck.

The only difference in appearance will be the two large battery packs positioned at the back of the truck’s cab.

Stimpson said the $300,000 price difference between a regular, diesel-powered truck and the electric model was paid for through an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant. Without the grant, Stimpson said he didn’t know if the city would’ve paid the additional cost.

The truck will save the city money for fuel, although Stimpson wasn’t sure how much. Counts said the fuel bill for a diesel truck of the same size varies by use, but said it can range from $25,000 per year to $30,000 per year.

On the other hand, the electric truck is not cost-free to operate, Counts said. It could cost the city between $15 and $20 per day to charge it, which amounts annually to $7,100.

Mack is still about two months from delivering the new truck to the city. In the meantime, Stimpson said the city would install a supercharger that will have the ability to recharge the battery in about an hour.

In addition to fewer emissions, Counts said the new truck will be easier on drivers. The reason for this, he explained, is because of its two-speed transmission that switches from forward and reverses.

The two-speed transmission results in a smoother ride than a traditional diesel truck transmission and leads to less fatigue for the driver, he said.