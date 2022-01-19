The city of Mobile is currently investigating an allegation of sexual harrassment within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste confirmed in a statement.

“We are taking this allegation very seriously just as we would any such allegation,” Battiste said in the statement. “Sexual harassment has no place in the city of Mobile or any of our agencies and will not be tolerated at any level.”

Battiste said in the statement the investigation is being headed up by the city’s new Office of Professional Responsibility.

“We will get to the bottom of it and take appropriate action once all of the facts have been gathered,” he said in the statement.