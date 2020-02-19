Since he was a candidate for the city’s top job, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has promised to make Mobile the most business friendly city in America, and on Tuesday afternoon he took credit for what says will be a big leap forward.

In the atrium of Government Plaza, surrounded by tech executives and a number of would-be city contractors, Stimpson announced a new, easy-to-use portal that small business owners as well as minority owned firms can use to do business with the city.

“This may be the biggest single step in making the city the most business friendly we’ve ever taken,” he said during the press event. “It’s a huge step.”

The city teamed up with City Innovate and Qwally to design a program at workwith.cityofmobile.org, similar to TurboTax, which will ask a business owner specific questions and help fill out an application.

“We wanted disadvantaged business enterprises and other small businesses to be able to easily navigate the application process,” Stimpson said. “It’s written so [even] the mayor can understand it.”

The city’s Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd praised the new system and its ability to not only help the contractors who need it, but allow for officials to see where they are in the process and help move them forward as well.

“It opens them up to the city of Mobile and helps them do business with us,” she said.

Kidd said the portal helps cut down on a “substantial” amount of paperwork and prevents applicants from having to traverse a number of various web pages all by themselves.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” she said. “Once they register, it will navigate them to the sites they would need to go to.”