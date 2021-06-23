The Mobile City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with The Parkway Center LLC Tuesday that would allow the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to move its first precinct to Dauphin Island Parkway.

The lease is for 20 years with two five-year options to follow. Rent for the 15,038-square-foot space will begin at $7,500 per month for years one through three, then increase to $8,750 per month for years four through 10 and $9,375 per month for years 11 through 20. The lease will also include an additional $1,375 per month cost for maintenance of common areas, operating expenses and taxes; it is located within a strip mall.

Full buildout of the space is estimated at $902,750 and is projected to take six months, according to council attorney Chris Arledge in a letter to councilors. The city will be on the hook for an additional $5,488 per month to pay for the buildout. The city has the option to break the lease after year 15, but will be responsible to pay the balance of the buildout.

At the time the new precinct was announced, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and others said it would lead to better response times because it was more centrally located within the precinct’s borders.

At the meeting on Tuesday, June 22, Councilman C.J. Small added that the extra space in the planned facility could support a third recruiting class for MPD per year.

Small also said the current first precinct at Virginia and Broad streets was never meant to be a police precinct. Chief of Staff James Barber said MPD’s traffic division would be moved to the current precinct building.

Although she had some issues with how the signing of a ceremonial lease and the announcement was handled by Stimpson’s office, Councilwoman Bess Rich did support the move, but not before questioning the merits of purchasing property as opposed to leasing it.

A lease of a police facility doesn’t have the same impact on economic development in an area as buying the property would’ve had, she said.

Barber said the administration studied a number of options, including purchasing property, but ultimately settled on the lease.

Like Rich, Councilman Fred Richardson also complained about how the mayor’s office handled the lease signing; however, he voted in favor of the move as well.

Councilman Joel Daves commended the mayor’s office on the lease.

“The city’s problem isn’t that it doesn’t own enough real property, it’s that it owns too much real property,” he said. “The lease gives the city flexibility. Once you buy it, you own it and it’s much easier to buy property than to sell it.”