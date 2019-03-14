With the city’s agreement with LimeBike ending March 15, the city has already received interest from a number of both docked and dockless bike rental companies, according to spokesman George Talbot.

The city announced last month that the dockless bike rental company and its signature neon green bicycles would be leaving, less than a year after coming online in downtown Mobile and the University of South Alabama campus. LimeBike’s official reason for leaving stems from state laws regarding motorized scooters the company wanted to introduce.

However, Talbot said the city has received interest from other companies looking to fill the void.

Advertisements

“We’re hearing from a lot of companies,” he said. “Once we get through this deal we’ll start setting up meetings. There’s a lot of interest.”

Council Vice President Levon Manzie, whose district includes the downtown corridor, said he was excited at the prospect of hearing from other bike rental companies, adding that he and other city officials are planning to meet with one company in particular that is family owned.

“They are interested in coming to the city,” Manzie said. “They’ve worked out well in other cities and they are focused on bikes ….”