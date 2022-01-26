A local convenience store is under increased scrutiny from the city, after it was described as the nexus of more than 500 police calls in the last five years.

Mobile Police Department attorney Wanda Rahman told members of the City Council that she had successfully filed for a temporary restraining order shuttering the Discount Zone at 507 Azalea Road over a history of drug buyers in the shop’s parking lot and the selling of drug paraphernalia, like crack pipes, inside the store dating back to 2017.

“When we executed a search warrant, we found drug paraphernalia and arrested an employee,” Rahman told councilors. “In April 2017 we informed the owner the location was on our radar and they needed to stop allowing the drug activity.”

The drug activity did not stop, Rahman said. From 2017 to 2021, MPD officers responded to 588 calls for service. Those calls included assaults, domestic violence incidents, robberies and a shooting, she said.

The original purpose of Rahman’s presentation to the council was part of a public hearing to determine whether the store’s one-time owner Hussein Abdulla should have his business license revoked because the store was a public nuisance. However, Rahman told councilors the public hearing was moot because the store hadn’t been operating under a current business license since 2020.

While at a court hearing over the TRO, Rahman and Circuit Court Judge Mike Window learned Abdulla was no longer the owner of the store, she said.

“Judge Windom dismissed the owner from the case,” Rahman said.

The property is in bankruptcy and the lot is in receivership, she said.

“PNC Bank owns it now and has leased it to one of Abdulla’s business partners,” Rahman said.

The store’s previous owner had a current alcohol license through the Alabama Beverage Control Board, but the transfer of that license to the new owner has been denied. Despite this, the shop has sold alcohol in the last year.

The alcohol license has not been pulled because, as attorney Ricardo Woods explained, the issues with the store don’t involve alcohol.

“There are different administrative procedures for alcohol,” Woods said. “This issue is a criminal enforcement issue.”

The reason the store has not been able to secure a business license is because of back taxes, Rahman said. If the taxes are paid at some point, the license could be restored.

Rahman and others didn’t seem confident that the city could simply shut the business down for operating without a license. Although she told councilors she would use any legal means necessary to make it happen.

“I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do to stop this business from operating in this community,” Rahman said.