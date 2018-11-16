The city has moved its official Christmas tree lighting from Bienville Square to Mardi Gras Park, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

This year’s tree lighting will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 at the park at the corner of Government and Royal streets.

City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said transforming Bienville Square’s fountain, circa 1890, into a base to support an artificial tree and lights each year was putting stress on it. In addition to a real tree placed in Mardi Gras Park this year, oak trees at Bienville Square will be lighted.

While the event begins at 5 p.m., Mayor Sandy Stimpson will flip the switch for the tree at 6:10 p.m.