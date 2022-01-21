Due to low temperatures expected in our area, the city of Mobile is opening a temporary warming center at Seals Community Center to ensure shelter is available for those who need it.

The city of Mobile, the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be operating the center in conjunction with the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“I’d like to thank the staff at the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross for helping us stand up this warming center so quickly in response to the winter weather in our area,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This also wouldn’t be possible without the strong network of community volunteers who serve those experiencing homelessness in our community each and every day.”

The James Seals Community Center located at 540 Texas Street will be used as a warming center from 4 p.m. today until noon Saturday. The city will be communicating with local partners and evaluating the weather to determine if the shelter needs to be reopened in the coming days.

All programs scheduled at Seals Community Center have been canceled or moved to Dotch Community Center at 3100 Bank Avenue.

The low temperature tonight is expected to be around 30 degrees, while the high on Saturday will top out at 49. The low Saturday is expected to drop to 26 with temperatures increasing a bit to 53 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to the warming center, there are additional shelters for men, women and children in other locations in the city:

McKemie Place (Women only shelter, 18 or older)

Must show proof of negative COVID-19 results before entering. The phone number for Screening is (251) 287-2225

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama (Male only shelter)

1009 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36604

Extra spaces are available (check in by 3 p.m. to receive a meal). Social distancing and masking is strongly encouraged.