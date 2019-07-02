SUBMITTED – The City of Fairhope is kicking off its 125th anniversary celebration this month with a bang. Founded in 1894 as a single tax colony based on the teachings of Henry George, the town got its name from founders who believed following George’s philosophy would give them a “fair hope of success.”

“The vision and planning of our forefathers were integral to the success of our City, but we can’t forget the rich and interesting history that existed long before 1894,” said Mayor Karin Wilson.

After searching several states as possibilities, the founders chose Fairhope and declared Nov. 15, 1894, as “Round-Up Day.” For the next several months as the anniversary of that important date approaches, programming at the James P. Nix Center, the Fairhope Public Library and the Fairhope Museum of History will be designed to help tell the rich history of the City of Fairhope.

Citizens can also get involved in telling the story of the City. From now until November, submit your Fairhope story in 300 words or less and let your fellow residents know what you love most about Fairhope and why. Stories can be emailed to 125th@fairhopeal.gov.

Please include a photo of yourself to be used with the story online at www.FairhopeAL.gov. Some stories and photos will be used on the city’s social media channels during July-November.

“Fairhope has always attracted the most interesting people and that’s what makes us stand out,” Wilson said. “Our population is like a gumbo, full of people with different backgrounds and perspectives. Getting to know their stories better will help us appreciate even more what makes us special.”

A historic marker dedication, a Round-Up Day party and more will be held in the upcoming months as the celebration continues. For more information, email 125th@fairhopeal.gov.