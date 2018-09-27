SUBMITTED — The city of Fairhope has selected a 2018-2019 Junior City Council. Students were selected through an application process. Criteria for selection included leadership skills, community involvement, and interest in making a difference in Fairhope.

“We need to listen to the leaders of our future and it’s important that they take an active role from an early age,” said Mayor Karin Wilson. The Council will have regular meetings, which will include coming to some council and director round table meetings.“There will be a focus in communication because they will be tasked with keeping young adults apprised of what is happening within our city government. Fairhope Junior City Council will establish what they would like to accomplish that school year and we are here to help them achieve those goals.”

2018-2019 Junior City Council:

• Darria A. Leggett • Eleanor B. Johnson • Peyton A. Aiken • Erin D. Casolaro • Chris C. Miller • Claire M. Kiernan • John H. McEniry • Kaleigh R. Spears • Grayson J. McKean • Victoria L. Whatley • Mimi Tram

For more information about the Fairhope Junior City Council, please visit www.fairhopeal.gov or call 251-929-1466.

Pictured (front row) Victoria Whatley, Grayson McKean, Peyton Aiken, Eleanor (Bonnie) Johnson, Darria Leggett, (second row) Kaleigh Spears, John McEniry, Chris Miller, Claire Kiernan, Mayor Karin Wilson. Not pictured Erin Casolaro and Mimi Tram.