This article has been placed outside Lagniappe’s paywall in an effort to make sure all of our readers can get information they need regarding the Covid outbreak. But if you’re interested in becoming a subscriber and reading everything Lagniappe has to offer please click here https://my.lagniappemobile.com/

Mayor Robert Craft and the Gulf Shores City Council unanimously passed a resolution during a Special Council Meeting to cancel the 2020 Hangout Music Festival scheduled for May 15-17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic today.

The festival, which was scheduled May 15-17 and featured headliners Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers, was expected to draw 40,000 ticket-holders to the beach, helping to fill area accommodations in the process. It is the latest in a number of large events that have canceled because of the pandemic, along with the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival, Baldwin County Strawberry Festival and Elberta Sausage Festival.

City officials say they have been considering the cancellation due to COVID-19 for some time and that the decision was based solely on what was in the best interest of public health, safety and welfare.

“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” Craft said in a statement. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”

Festival organizers issued a statement saying refunds would be available, but they are considering a rescheduled date later in the year.

“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we were gutted that this is the outcome all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” it stated. “We kindly ask for patience as we explore all options for a rescheduled festival. Given the rapidly changing landscape of the pandemic, we want to make sure we make the right call and need a little more time. We will make another announcement within a couple weeks with more information, including the transfer and refund process.”

For specific questions or information related to the Hangout Music Festival, visit www.hangoutmusicfest.com/event-updates/

The city of Gulf Shores will continue to provide updates regarding COVID-19 at www.gulfshoresal.gov and through social media as they become available. The public is encouraged to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting our website and clicking the “Notify Me” button.