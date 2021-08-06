At her alma mater, UMS-Wright, beside the pool where she swam in high school, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Paige Madden was given a welcome home celebration and press conference Friday morning.

She also added to her growing resume, picking up a key to the City of Mobile from Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who also read a proclamation recognizing Aug. 6, 2021, as Paige Madden Day in Mobile.

“It’s great to see all the young people here today, Paige, because you have set the bar for them,” Stimpson said.

Madden, who was part of the U.S. women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team that won the silver medal last week, posed for photos wearing her medal and signed autographs for those who were on hand. She was joined by her parents, Dr. Michael and Ellen Madden at the ceremony, which was also attended by Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson, who told Madden, “We were all watching.”

Madden’s coach at UMS-Wright, Vicky Bedsole, said, “Paige is the complete package, an athletics and academics superstar.”

Bedsole noted Madden’s “grit and determination that I saw in high school.”

“I’m not surprised that she was on the podium in the Olympics, but I am in awe,” she said.

Madden briefly addressed the crowd, saying, “The support from Mobile has been amazing. … I’m just very, very proud to be from Mobile.”

She said she believes she performs well under pressure and credited her training at UMS as aiding in that aspect of her approach to competition.

“Looking back when I was younger, I always dreamed of being an Olympian,” Madden said, noting her moment on the medal podium with her teammates “filled me with happiness.”