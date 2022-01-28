The city of Mobile is introducing new tools in the continuing fight against litter, and they’re paperless.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has launched a series of webpages to help residents participate in cleanups and track litter collection efforts, but it’s far from the only thing the city is doing to combat the problem.

“We want everyone to get involved to move us toward a Litter-Free Mobile,” Stimpson said in a statement. “Whether you’re picking up litter on your daily walks, with your coworkers or with your children’s scout troop, tracking those efforts will help give us a bigger picture of what’s being done across Mobile. My hope is that, when people see what’s happening in our community, they’ll want to get involved and maybe those contributing litter to our roads and waterways will want to change their behavior, too.”

Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway said the webpages are just some of many tools the city has added or will add as part of a coordinated campaign which kicked off in the summer.

“Education is a major step,” she said.

The city has partnered with billboard company Lamar to promote residents not throwing loose trash in the back of pickup trucks. Unlike the advertisements, Callaway said the city’s efforts haven’t always been made public.

“Some of it is really public and out there and some is working with one business at a time,” she said.

The city is also going to focus more, through non-profits, on working with students to get the word out about the litter issue, Callaway said. When asked why attempts at education haven’t worked in the past, Callaway said teaching is only part of the solution.

“I don’t think education alone is going to make a difference,” she said. “It’s not enough. We have to have prevention, education and enforcement.”

In discussing enforcement solutions, Callaway said she’s heard arguments in favor of more game cameras to catch litterers. However, those devices are better for catching illegal dumpers, whose license plates are visible.

“We can get the license plate number and see them and take care of it,” she said. “It’s easier to link it back to the human involved.”

It’s harder for the cameras to catch litterers, Callaway said, because they’ll be driving or walking by and whereas dumpers have to stop, those who toss litter out the window, don’t.

The mayor’s office is also working with Mobile’s municipal court judges to make the environmental court more efficient. Also, Callaway said she’d like to increase the fine amount for littering and illegal dumping.

The city is also looking to beef up its litter patrol, Callaway said. When it was first formed, the litter patrol had a staff of five. Callaway said the mayor’s office is looking to hire as many as five more staffers for the patrol. They currently have six. Litter patrollers are hired by the city to pick up litter. Callaway said the group focuses on larger thoroughfares, like Airport Boulevard.

“We will have 10, hopefully before spring,” Callaway said. “They’re funded in the budget.”

The city has also doubled the number of municipal enforcement officers dealing with litter from two to four. Callaway said a fourth officer would be starting soon.

The city is also combating what Callaway calls “legacy litter” sites, or places where piles of litter accumulate. The thinking behind focusing on legacy sites is people are more likely to litter in areas where it has accumulated. Callaway said garbage crews have begun going out to pick up litter at these sites in hopes it will deter litterers.

“Everytime they go back there’s a little less litter,” Callaway said.

Stimpson and Callaway mentioned at the kickoff of the litter-free initiative a program to encourage retail owners to put garbage cans out in parking lots to help solve the problem. One commercial real estate company, Burton Property Group, has announced its ready to partner with the city to see what happens.

Kathy Sherman, a vice president and general counsel for Burton, said the company will be engaging in the pilot program at its Westwood shopping center at the corner of Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard.

The company is currently in the process of determining how many garbage cans it will need to cover the parking lot. In the meantime, Sherman said the company will monitor how much litter is picked up from the parking lot by a sweeper it pays nightly to do the job. Once they place the garbage cans, Sherman said the company will again measure how much was picked up to determine if the placement of the garbage cans made a difference.

“I certainly hope (it makes a difference),” Sherman said. “People who litter like that are lazy so we want to make it convenient for them to throw trash away.”

Litter in parking lots at Burton properties is an issue, Sherman said. The company puts cans out on the sidewalks next to stores, but people will still dump trash in the parking lot.