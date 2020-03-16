The Mobile City Council is encouraging civic minded individuals to watch upcoming meetings via an online livestream, rather than coming to Government Plaza, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The Council will continue to hold its weekly meetings on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.in the auditorium in Government Plaza. The pre-conference meetings will be held at 9 a.m. in the ground-floor auditorium in Government Plaza. Both upcoming meetings will be limited to a total of 50 people.

However, given the concerns regarding people gathering, the Council urges citizens and interested parties to follow the livestream of the meetings available here.

“Our focus is on ensuring the critical needs of our citizens continue to be met,” said Council Vice President C.J. Small. “It is clear we are all going to have to make some adjustments but by doing that and working together, we will get through this and be stronger.”

The council will delay votes on subjects of interest to ensure the public has an opportunity to weigh in.

Citizens can also access the video archive of past meetings here and receive regular updates on our meetings and other city information by liking our Facebook Page here

Mobile City Hall remains fully active including all City departments. First responders including Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are continuing to respond to any and all calls for service. Garbage and trash service is continuing on schedule.

City offices remain open, although access to some offices may be limited. The City is making efforts to limit contact and reduce large group meetings. The City is working closely with Mobile County to minimize risk to citizens who visit Government Plaza. Residents are encouraged to access City services online via the City’s website at www.cityofmobile.org if at all possible.

All city employees will report to work on their regular schedule until further notice. Mayor Stimpson has suspended all non-essential travel for city employees.

The Mobile Police Department remains fully active and responding to any and all calls for service.

MPD is urging citizens to use caution and not gather in large groups in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. MPD encourages people not to block public streets or intersections, as such activities may create a public safety risk.

If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. You can reach the Police non-emergency operator at (251) 208-7211.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remains fully active and responding to any and all calls for service.

Citizens in need of transport or treatment for non-life threatening conditions (for example, fever or cough) should use personal vehicles or private ambulance services. For emergency or life-threatening situations, including shortness of breath or inability to catch your breath, please call 9-1-1.

It is imperative that we keep our paramedics in service by minimizing unnecessary contact, so they may be available to respond to life-threatening situations.

The City will close all Senior and Community Centers starting Monday, March 16, until April 6. The schedule will be reassessed at that time.

The City will adjust its meal program for pick-up and delivery under the following schedule:

Connie Hudson Center – Café will provide $7 meals for pick-up from 12:30 p.m.to 1:30p.m. To reserve a meal please call

We will deliver meals to all C1 and C2 participants starting on Monday from the SAIL Center.

A limited number of meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis for pick-up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the following locations: Figures, Sullivan, Seals, Hope, Hillsdale, Laun, Stotts, Mitternight, Rickarby and Springhill

The department is postponing all events for the month of March until further notice.

During this period of social distancing, Parks and Recreation encourages residents to take advantage of its outdoor recreation amenities. City parks, walking trails, athletic courts, fields and playgrounds remain open and available to the public. The City asks residents to use outdoor spaces thoughtfully and in accordance with public health guidelines.

All permitted public events have been cancelled through April 6. However, we understand that some citizens may want to congregate in small groups. In those cases, the City encourages social distancing.

Large gatherings not only put the community at risk for spreading COVID-19, they also put city staff at greater risk at a time when they are needed most. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 only works, if we all work together.

As of now, all Mobile Public Library locations remain open as scheduled, but may be subject to change in the coming days.

The Afternoon of Stars with the Mobile Opera scheduled for March 15 at the Ben May Main Library has been canceled.The 2020 Mobile Literary Festival scheduled for March 21 at the Ben May Main Library has been canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line has temporarily paused their cruises, effective today through April 9. The Carnival Fantasy is scheduled to returned to the Port on Saturday, and will not sail again until April 10.

Public transportation through WAVE Transit System is continuing on its regular schedule, but may be subject to change in the coming days.

The Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile History Museum, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, Mobile Botanical Gardens and the Exploreum will be closed until April 6. The schedule will be reassessed at that time.

The following events at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center have been rescheduled:Alabama Rural Water on March 14 to 18 is rescheduled to July 6 to 9, 2020, Alpha Phi Alpha on March 18 to 22 is rescheduled to July 18 to 20, 2020, Jack & Jill Le Beautillion on March 22 is rescheduled to May 2020, Taste of Mobile on March 25 will be rescheduled, Southern Conference on Language Teaching slated for March 25 to 28 is rescheduled to March 22-25, 2023, The Volleyball Association from April 12 to 20, will be rescheduled, Alabama Water Environmental Association from April 5 to 8 is rescheduled to August 2 to 5, 2020, CNC Catastrophe and National Claims Conference from April 21 to 23 is rescheduled to Feb. 17 to 19, 2021

The following Mobile Civic Center shows have been postponed or canceled: Deep South Cheer on March 21 is rescheduled to 2021, the Chamber Health Fair on March 24 to 26 is postponing to a future date, the Azalea Trail Run is canceled and WWE Wrestling on March 19 is canceled

The following shows at Mobile’s Saenger Theatre have been moved, or caneled: Jake Owen onMarch 19 is canceled, Platinum National Dance Competition from March 20 to 22 is rescheduled to 2021, Buddy Guy and Kenny Way Shepherd onMarch 24 is postponing to a future date; Jason Isbell on March 28 is postponing to a future date and Baby Shark on April 21 is postponing to future date

The City is in active contact with administrators for the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.

The City is engaging with local non-profits and service providers to make sure that citizens have access to needed resources.

For information regarding shelters, food pantries, help with utilities and other social needs, call 2-1-1.

Mobile-311 is continuing service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Please remember to call 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies. For everything else, call our non-emergency number, 251-208-5311 or 3-1-1.

In Pricahrd, Mayor Jimmie Gardner announced a suspension of all municipal court activity, starting Monday.