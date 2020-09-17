City officials confirmed Thursday what many residents in Mobile County are well aware of: hundreds of trees remain downed and thousands of people still don’t have power in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

During a press conference this afternoon, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said restoring power and managing traffick are the administration’s top concerns, but city crews and private contractors are also gearing up for what will be a massive debris removal effort in the coming days.

Yesterday we reported somewhere between 160,000 to 166,000 power outages, but [Alabama Power] couldn’t go to work until around [5 p.m.] because of the winds,” Stimpson said. “Today is the first day they’ve really been able to do the work they’re really good at, and so far they’ve reduced the number of power outages to around 101,000.”

Advertisements

Public Works Director Jim DeLapp said the number of power outages in Mobile can most likely be attributed to the high number of trees blown down or uprooted by Sally’s tropical-storm and hurricane-force winds. According to DeLapp, the city has received “well over 300” calls about downed trees and cleared away more than 100 of them so far.

He said clearing some others has been delayed because they are entangled with power lines

For those still without power, Stimpson estimated all citizens could be back on the grid by the weekend as Alabama Power continues to bring in personnel from other utilities in Alabama and from out of state. He said roughly 3,000 workers are on the ground working to restore power, though no official estimate about when power might be restored has been released.

During the briefing, Stimpson also commended the efforts of first responders in the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Mobile Police Department, who’ve handled hundreds of calls over the last 48 hours.

According to Fire Chief Jeremey Lamey, MFRD personnel responded to 221 incidents during the height of the storm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Some of those were for downed trees and power lines, but others were for more serious incidents like fires, entrapments and medical emergencies.

“There were multiple structure fires and multiple rescue situations happening throughout the city at one time. Our personnel were literally using chainsaws to cut people out of homes where trees had fallen in and pinned them in their beds,” he said. “That none of our first responders were hurt and no citizens were killed is mind-boggling, and we are very thankful for that.”

Likewise, Chief Lawrence Battiste said the Mobile Police Department has also had its hands full over the past two days with officers responding to nearly 2,500 calls for services assisting public workers trying to clear roadways and helping direct traffic at intersections where traffic lights have gone dark. As of Thursday afternoon, Battiste said officers of all rank were helping direct traffic at 79 locations.

Moving forward, DeLapp said public works would be collecting the debris and vegetation that has found its way into most Mobilians’ yards and streets. Street crews have already been working to clear streets and will continue, and household garbage collection resumed this morning.

The debris/trash collection will be handled a little differently than normal because of the sheer volume of vegetation that has fallen from trees or been piled up by homeowners. DeLapp said the city has activated a contractor to assist with picking up vegetation — meaning leaves, limbs and other fallen foliage.

However, other things like household items, construction debris and even bagged leaves and limbs will be picked up by city crews beginning Monday. To expedite the process, DeLapp asked citizens to assist by sorting items placed out for curbside pickup.

More information about the debris collection can be viewed below:

The city has also created a real-time debris incident map to show areas that have been deemed “damaged sites” due to fallen trees and downed powerlines. The real-time information is being updated throughout the day. Anyone who sees fallen trees or downed powerlines not listed on the map is asked to contact 311. Currently, the map can be viewed only by Andriod devices and computers. iOS devices are not supported at this time, according to the city.