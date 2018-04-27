The city’s Market in the Park opens its season Saturday at 7 a.m. It will run until July 29 in Cathedral Square.

Farmers and artisans are offering fresh produce, baked goods, jellies and jams, locally harvested honey, handmade soaps, eggs and organic meats and more. In celebration of National Tai Chi Day, Mobile’s International Shaolin Temple students will also be leading exhibitions during Saturday’s market.

The afternoon Market In The Park, located in Lavretta Park on Old Shell Road, will open every Thursday between May 31 and July 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Advertisements

“Make plans to come out to shop fresh and shop local,” said Mayor Stimpson. “The farmer’s market is the next step towards creating a permanent place for citizens and visitors to buy local goods, the one feature Downtown Mobile currently doesn’t offer.”